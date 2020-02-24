Anne Arundel public libraries CEO selected as Annapolis Pride Parade grand marshal

After fighting for LGBTQ programming at county libraries, Anne Arundel County Public Library system CEO Skip Auld will be the grand marshal for the Annapolis Pride Parade.
Annapolis Pride Chair and Founder Jeremy Browning said he wanted to recognize Auld for his fight to keep Drag Queen Story Time and other queer-friendly programs that were put “in limbo” during a months-long library board debate last year.
“Despite vocal public criticism, he never wavered in his commitment to creating libraries that are open, welcoming, and accepting places for all, especially for young people," Browning said in an Annapolis Pride announcement Monday.
While Auld, 68, identifies as a cisgender heterosexual man, his role as an LGBTQ ally and a community leader is essential for LGBTQ rights in the community.
“The LGBTQ community is very small, so if we were just relying on ourselves and we didn’t have the support of allies we’d have a very difficult time making progress," Browning told The Capital.
Auld said he’s honored to represent the library and march at the front of the parade.
“I was kind of shocked and surprised to hear from Jeremy but very pleased that they thought of me and the library system. Having me as the grand marshal is recognizing how the library has come through those difficult times and embraced the programming we’re doing related to the LGBTQ community,” Auld said.
“I said to Jeremy right away, ‘Oh gosh I don’t have to sit in a convertible or something do I? It will make it too hard to dance.’”
The second annual parade to be held on June 27 will again begin at 12 p.m. on Amos Garrett Boulevard, running along West Street to end at Calvert Street. The festival will go until 5 p.m. on West Street between Church Circle and Calvert Street, as well as in Whitmore Park.
Last year’s event, grand marshaled by Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and queer teen activist Parker Drapaeu, brought thousands to downtown Annapolis and won the Washington Blade’s “Best Regional Pride” award.
Anne Arundel County Public Libraries just announced its spring programming including “A conversation about gender identity” on April 29 in Severna Park and an “Understanding LBGTQIA+” program at three libraries in March through May.
Founded in 2018, Annapolis Pride is a Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer+ advocacy organization focused on making Annapolis and Anne Arundel County safe for the queer community. The group has worked with the Anne Arundel County Public Library system and has helped create liaison positions in the Annapolis Police Department, Anne Arundel County Police department and County Executive’s office.
June is recognized worldwide as LGBTQ+ Pride Month, with this year marking the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in New York City, a pivotal moment in history for the LGBTQ+ rights movement.
Information on library programs can be found at aacpl.net/library-happenings and details about the parade can be found at annapolispride.org.