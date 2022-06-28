Four years after mass shooting, Annapolis and Anne Arundel residents honor victims of attack on Capital newsroom

A wreath at the Guardians Memorial in Annapolis casts a shadow on the Memorial. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Capital Gazette)

Scores of community and political leaders joined with the families of Capital shooting victims and journalists Tuesday morning to mark four years since the attack on the Annapolis newsroom.

The group gathered at the Guardians of the First Amendment Memorial at Newman Park to remember the five Capital employees who were killed June 28, 2018 — John McNamara, 56, Gerald Fischman, 61, Wendi Winters, 65, Rob Hiaasen, 59, and Rebecca Smith, 34.

Organized by Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley, a wreath was placed at the monument followed by a moment of silence.

The event at the one-year-old monument was followed by a reception at City Hall, where a new work of art honoring the fallen Capital staffers was unveiled.