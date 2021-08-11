Historic Annapolis takes over lease of John Shaw House after Maryland board approval

Officials from Historic Annapolis tour the John Shaw House, the oldest extant building on State Circle, which was transferred from the State of Maryland to the Historic Annapolis foundation Tuesday. An elaborate Victorian fireplace mantel is one of two marble fireplace mantels installed in the John Shaw House from the Governor's mansion. The original portion of the building was built between 1720 and 1725, but it has been altered and expanded over the years. May 5, 2021 p4 (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)