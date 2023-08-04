Maryland Seafood Festival returns to Annapolis City Dock

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

After several years at Sandy Point State Park, the Maryland Seafood Festival will return to where it originated, Annapolis’s City Dock.

The festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Aug. 19 and 20 at Susan Campbell Park.

“The City of Annapolis is happy for the return of the Maryland Seafood Festival,” said Mitchelle Stephenson, public information officer for the city. “This is a signature event connecting Annapolis to its maritime heritage. The mayor is always interested in bringing events like these to the City Dock.”

The festival’s organizer, ABC Events, an Annapolis-based, full-service events company, is thrilled to reconnect the festival with the city, said Daryl Cooke, vice president of development.

There were multiple factors that led to a change of venue, including scheduling, Cooke said, and Mayor Gavin Buckley expressed an interest in bringing the event back to the city.

For 55 years, the seafood festival has hosted seafood vendors, supported local shopping and offered a beverage selection with lots of local craft beer. This year won’t be much different from past festivals, but Cooke said the new location is easier for vendors to access so there will be plenty of different food choices.

“We are even going to have a food sampler ticket that will let guests try eight different vendors, kind of a taste of Annapolis,” Cooke said. “There will only be a limited amount of those tickets and they are $25 if purchased before the festival.”

A staple for the Seafood Festival is of course The Crab Soup Cook-Off on Saturday. This is another part of the festival that should get a boost, Cooke said, thanks to the more centralized location.

“We think we will have a lot more involvement from the local restaurants since it’s so much easier for them to just walk down to City Dock,” said Cooke. “We’re excited to have additional soups in the event.”

Tickets

Presale/General Admission tickets are $15 advance/ $20 at the door.

Crab Soup Cook Off $15 advance/ $20 at the door (Tickets are required to enter the tasting pavilion).

Half-dozen steamed crabs for $40 pre-order only; Naptown Seafood Sampler ($25 advance/$30 at the door). Includes eight samples plus a drink.

Traffic

Dock Street from the Harbormaster’s Office on Craig Street to Susan Campbell Park will be closed to vehicle traffic beginning 6 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18 through noon on Monday, Aug. 21.

There will be restricted/reserved parking on Prince George’s Street from Craig Street to the waterfront.

Parking

The Hillman garage is open and equipped with 590 parking spaces. Also, parking is available at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Gate 5). Maryland Seafood Festival has arranged for $10 prepaid/reserved parking through Parkmobile on the Maryland Seafood Festival website.