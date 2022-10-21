‘A beautiful moment’: Seafarers Yacht Club, the only Black yacht club in Annapolis, hosts its first regatta

Captain Dale Clark stands next to his boat Hannah Sea. The Hannah Sea is docked not a block away from the Seafarers Yacht Club of which he's a member. (Brian Jeffries)

Annapolis is well known for boating, so an event like a regatta isn’t anything new. What is new, however, is the Seafarers Yacht Club hosting one of the competitive races.

Last month, the only Black yacht club in Annapolis hosted its inaugural regatta.

While the Seafarers have been a part of the Eastport community for more than 60 years, they never stepped into the sport of sailboat racing. The 78-member club decided to change that in part because of a push from one of its members, Capt. Dale Clark, regatta chairman.

Clark has lived in the Washington, D.C., area for seven years and joined the Seafarers club four years ago. He started sailing at a young age thanks to an uncle who took him out on his boat. Later, he joined his high school sailing team. He has lived all over the world from Kenya to Morocco, where he still has a home. Now he transitions back and forth between D.C. and Annapolis.

“I’m just always trying to figure out ways to expand the community of boating and the best way I know how is by displaying it in the way that I fell in love with it,” Clark said this month. “I’ve seen regattas all over the world and I felt if we hosted one everyone could see how well we are represented on the water.”

The Sept. 24 race began at noon near the mouth of the Severn River. More than 30 boats participated in multiple heats on two courses depending on boat classification. Boats from all over participated, including vessels from the Seafarers and Eastport Yacht clubs along with Annapolis Yacht Club, Annapolis Sailing School and J World Annapolis, a boating school.

“The regatta was fantastic,” said Warren Richter, a member of the Eastport and Annapolis Yacht clubs and an Annapolis native. “The Seafarers did a great job of running it and it was a fantastic time on the water and on land.”

As the regatta began, all the boats cruised passed the anchored pin boat, which marks the course along with floating signs. The captains saluted the Seafarers’ commodore, Benjamin J. McCottry who was captain of the pin boat for the regatta.

“It was a beautiful moment to have our yacht club being represented so well and having our commodore in dress whites being saluted by all the other captains,” Clark said.

Seafarers Yacht Club Commodore Benjamin J McCottry salutes passing vessels to indicate the beginning of the regatta. (Courtesy Photo)

The moment represented how much has changed for Black boaters over the last 60 years.

In 1959, a group of Black boaters wanted to set up a home port in Annapolis but found that yacht club doors were closed to them because they were Black. Marina owners wouldn’t even sell them fuel. Joseph Barr, Hugh Dowling, Ellsworth Randal and Albert C. Burwell didn’t let this deter them from creating the Seafarers Yacht Club, which is now one of the oldest Black yacht clubs in the U.S.

In 1967, the Seafarers purchased an old schoolhouse in Eastport and began organizing cruises and hosting cookouts at their club when restaurants wouldn’t serve them. Over time, the mission grew into a larger community service focus including teaching at-risk youth how to swim and boat, hosting dinners for seniors, and creating the city’s first Sea Scout program.

Sea Scouts is a program of the Boy Scouts for teens, aged 14 to 20.

Events like the regatta show how far Eastport and the City of Annapolis have come.

“The community truly came together,“ Clark said. “From the business community to the sailing community, to the boating community, everyone completely embraced this event. So much so that I had to turn sponsors away.”

The race was such a success that avid boaters like Kevin and Amanda McNeil had to be involved even though their schedule didn’t allow them to attend.

“We couldn’t make it due to a prior engagement, but we wanted to support the regatta, so we entered our boat and had my sister come up and do the race in our place,” Kevin McNeil said. “She said it was a great time and the gathering afterward was great too. Just a well-done affair.”

The event was capped off with an award presentation back on shore and an after-party complete with a live steel drum band and DJ. There was Caribbean and American cuisine provided by Weakness for Sweetness and Park Tavern.

“Seeing everybody enjoying the company and the music was a moment of complete tranquility,” Clark said. “There’s a lot of talk about division but there was none of that at this event. It was a nice break.”

Proceeds from the event were donated to the Seafarers Foundation to continue its work supporting underserved communities, especially in youth and senior activities.

“Now that we’ve started this the plan is to make it a tradition,” Clark said. “I’ve spoken to people who are excited to try sailing themselves and others who can’t wait till next year to participate again. This is the start of something great.”