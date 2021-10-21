Annapolis Planning and Zoning director resigns for Baltimore County job

Annapolis Planning and Zoning Director Sally Nash has resigned, the city confirmed.
Her last day will be Nov. 3.
Nash, who has worked for the city for more than 15 years and served as director since February 2020, will be taking the position of Assistant Director of Inspections and Permits in Baltimore County.
She will be reunited with former Director Peter Gutwald who left Annapolis to head the Planning Department for Baltimore County in 2019. Nash stepped in as acting director in April 2019 after Gutwald left.
“I‘m just thinking ahead to the next 20 years of my career —unless I win the lottery — what I want to do professionally, where I want to be, what kind of experience I need to get there,” Nash said of her departure. “I know that this is a good opportunity for me in that regard. It’s a really big jurisdiction; it’s a really big department. It’s going to be a challenging environment from a management perspective. And so I just think it’s just an opportunity I can’t miss.”
City Manager David Jarrell called Nash, who started as the Chief of Comprehensive Planning 15 years ago, “extremely bright” and “pleasant” with a “great sense of humor that made her really enjoyable to work with.”
“I think that’s her most redeeming quality is that as smart as she is capable, she’s just really pleasant to work with and to deal with,” Jarrell said. “Residents may have disagreed with some of the things that she did but I think everybody respected her because she is such a great professional. That’s what we’re really gonna miss; it’s hard to replace somebody like that.”
Nash said she would miss her colleagues and members of the City Council who were supportive of her vision and helped champion the department’s ideas during her tenure.
“I’ve learned how to work well with people even if I don’t always agree with them and how to assert myself and make sure we’re going in the right direction,” she said. “I just look forward to learning more and expanding my professional experience.”
A nationwide search is already underway to find Nash’s replacement, Jarrell said.
The city is expected to announce next week who will fill Nash’s role until a permanent replacement is found.
Nash was tied for the third-highest paid city employee earning $176,028 annually.