Annapolis Planning and Zoning director resigns for Baltimore County job

“I‘m just thinking ahead to the next 20 years of my career —unless I win the lottery — what I want to do professionally, where I want to be, what kind of experience I need to get there,” Nash said of her departure. “I know that this is a good opportunity for me in that regard. It’s a really big jurisdiction; it’s a really big department. It’s going to be a challenging environment from a management perspective. And so I just think it’s just an opportunity I can’t miss.”