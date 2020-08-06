Democrats change process for picking Annapolis alderman after complaints dogged selection of delegate

When Alderman Marc Rodriguez leaves his seat on the City Council, Annapolis Democrats say they will be ready to replace him with a process designed to avoid criticisms that followed the selection of a successor to Del. Alice Cain in April.
The Annapolis Democratic Central Committee, comprised of nine members and as many alternates, will hold a public hearing where all deliberations will be held in full view. But not before releasing the applications, biographies and letters of support for all candidates hoping to replace the Ward 5 alderman, committee chair Tom McCarthy said.
Those steps are part of a new process meant to be “as open and transparent as possible,” McCarthy said. The changes are a direct result of criticism leveled at the Anne Arundel Democratic Central Committee after it used a closed meeting to nominate Dana Jones for the House of Delegates seat vacated by Cain.
That county process, held online because of the coronavirus pandemic, offered no public comment period and kept candidates’ resumes and letters of interest secret.
“We wanted to make sure that we’ve learned from the lessons of that process so that we didn’t repeat any mistakes or perceived mistakes that they may have made,” McCarthy said.
Thea Boykins-Wilson, chair of the county central committee, said her committee followed procedures in place for years. Deliberations have always been held behind closed doors and holding the interviews by video conference helped increase transparency, Boykins-Wilson said.
The process was no different in replacing Cain, she said. “There was no deviation other than we went online.”
Jones was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan to represent the greater Annapolis area of District 30A for the next two years.
Rodriguez, D-Ward 5, said he has not confirmed a final resignation date but an announcement will be coming “in the next couple weeks,” he said. He is moving from Annapolis to accept a new job.
Because his departure will occur less than 15 months before the next city general election, McCarthy’s committee will nominate his replacement as required by the City Charter. He or she is then sworn in by the mayor.
A local political action group failed to convince Rodriguez to resign earlier to prompt a special election.
McCarthy said he has heard some criticism that his committee already had a candidate in mind or has been influenced by Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley or other politicians.
“That is not the case at all,” McCarthy said. “We do not have a favored candidate. We will evaluate anyone who applies equally. And we intend to make it a fair process for everybody involved.”
The procedure will prohibit committee members from “substantive discussion” with prospective candidates, their supporters and detractors. And it urges members to “enter this selection process with an open mind, harboring no favoritism or antipathy toward any prospective candidate.”
The last time the city Democratic committee filled a vacancy was 2013 when Alderman Dick Israel left his seat. McCarthy was one of three candidates vying for the seat. He lost to Joe Budge.
Interest in Rodriguez’s seat will be far greater this time around, McCarthy said.
Rodriguez’s official departure will trigger the process. Buckley must notify the central committee within five days after Rodriguez leaves. The committee crafts a candidate application form and a list of questions for each candidate.
Public notice of the time and place for the public hearing to fill the vacancy will follow a few days later. The announcement will be posted on the central committee’s website and social media accounts, advertised in The Capital and distributed to other local news organizations. The District 30 Democratic Club and Anne Arundel County Democratic Central Committee will also be given notice, according to the procedure.
Applicants then have about a week to apply, including a statement of interest, biography and letters of support. The central committee will announce the candidate list a day after the deadline. Additional candidates may apply after the deadline by submitting their application along with a petition signed by 50 registered Democratic voters living in Ward 5, according to the procedure.
Alderman Rob Savidge, D-Ward 7, a vocal critic of the county process this spring, praised the decision to release candidate materials and deliberate in public.
“In the county, it was a black box. We have no idea what the rationale was when they made that vote,” Savidge said. “All we saw were … prepared remarks, a staged vote, not discussion. You need to have that accountability.”
Savidge said he hoped the public would have enough time to review the candidates’ applications and to provide comments before deliberations.
Five days after the candidate list is announced, a hearing will be held either by video conference or in-person, but only if proper social distancing can be maintained. All candidate interviews, concluding statements and deliberations, will be posted on the ADCC website, according to the procedure.
The following day, less than three weeks after Buckley announces the vacancy, the committee informs the mayor of their selection.