Annapolis alderman fires back after political action committee airs attack ad

An Annapolis Democratic alderman has fired back at a Democratic political action committee that posted an attack ad online this week calling on him to resign earlier than he had planned so a special election can be held to pick his replacement.
The ad, created by De’Von Brown, co-founder of Annapolis Coalition of Black Progressives PAC, was posted on social media Wednesday following a news conference calling on the alderman to resign. It urged constituents of Marc Rodriguez, D-Ward 5, to demand that he step down from the seat he plans to leave in September.
Rodriguez described the video as “shameful” and “crossing an ethical line that is a disservice to the community” to portray him as being absent during the pandemic.
“Anyone who knows me and the work I’ve done in the last several years in the community will know that my actions align with my values, that I value integrity,” the alderman said. “There are many families that are better off today than they were when I started working and serving the community, and ultimately that will be the legacy that I leave behind.”
He emphasized the work he has done since the pandemic began, including volunteering at food drives, helping to translate public service announcements for the city’s Spanish-speaking population, picking up shifts at the city’s pandemic hotline and negotiating with landlords to help Latino residents avoid eviction.
Walter Vasquez, owner of Sin Fronteras and a constituent of Rodriquez', said he supports his alderman.
“I think it’s totally unfair to point a finger at someone who has been doing that quiet work for the community that does not have any representation,” Vasquez said Friday. “As a community, he is the only voice that we have. ... Whenever the community picks up the phone to say we need something, he’s the first one to do it.”
Brown said his overarching goal is to get more people of color into office and keep elected officials accountable by asking them to do what is best for residents. He said the ad was not a personal attack on Rodriguez.
“I don’t think we’ve done anything wrong. I think we made a fair argument,” he said.
Brown held created a petition calling on Mayor Gavin Buckley to hold a special election, something Buckley cannot do unless Rodriguez resigns before Aug. 3.
Under the city charter, if a sitting member of the council leaves less than 15 months from the next city general election, their replacement is chosen by the Annapolis Democratic Central Committee rather than a special election.
“My job as a leader of a PAC is to ensure that a special election happens,” Brown said.
That, however, isn’t as simple as it sounds.
At the Board of Supervisors of Elections monthly meeting Thursday, board Chair Eileen Leahy said the logistics of holding a special election would be difficult on such short notice. Anne Arundel County, which administers the city’s election, is already gearing up for this fall’s presidential election.
A special election cannot simply be folded into that event, Leahy said.
“A special election would be pretty difficult at this late juncture. … I would venture to say it would be hard for them to say, ‘Yes, we’ll run your election in September.’ with all that they’re doing to prepare for this fall’s general election.”
Leahy continued: “It depends on what Alderman Rodriguez decides to do and how this plays out but if we had to have a special election there would be some challenges, some obstacles we would have to overcome.”
Rodriguez initially announced plans to resign in March, but he reversed course days later after Buckley asked him to stay on to see out the pandemic.
A formal resignation letter was never submitted to the mayor or the city clerk, Buckley said.
Some have criticized the alderman for missing City Council meetings last year and early this year as he finished his final year of law school. Rodriguez has not missed a City Council meeting during the pandemic until a special meeting on July 9 that was held to renew the city’s state of emergency. It lasted about 30 minutes and Rodriguez said he was late to the meeting and it ended before he could log on.
Rodriguez said Friday he would continue his work in the community until he leaves his seat.
“Until the day I can’t, I will continue to serve the community, and especially during this critical time during the pandemic,” he said. “There is a sense of urgency to that and every day matters. Every day that one extra family I can help deliver a service or food or assist with their housing situation or heath I am going to do that. That’s my commitment.”
Rodriguez’s colleague from Ward 7, Alderman Rob Savidge, also a Democrat, defended Rodriguez on Twitter and in an interview with The Capital on Friday. Savidge accused Brown, who operates the PAC’s Twitter account, of trying to mislead residents, cherry-picking information and ignoring Rodriguez’s record of advocating for his constituents.
“I’ve worked with him and respect him a great deal,” said Savidge, who has co-sponsored legislation with Rodriguez on numerous occasions, including one they hope to pass at the July 27 meeting that would expand affordable housing in the city.
“I think Mark can certainly speak for himself, but I’ve worked with him, and respect him a great deal and just felt it was unfair for people to be coming in and just trying to smear him for their own purposes.”