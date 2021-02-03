‘A new start. New things. New energy.’ Annapolis program coordinates Robinwood families’ recovery from fire.

Ashley Harris’ son smelled the smoke first and called out to his mother. She was in the family’s upstairs bedroom of their Robinwood townhouse installing new curtains.
When she looked outside the window, she saw flames licking up the walls. She acted without a second thought, grabbing her children and hustling them outside into the January cold as her home and all of her worldly possessions burned.
The mother of three watched from her car across the street as the fire consumed her townhouse and the one next door; a third was severely damaged. In all, the fire displaced 10 residents.
Harris and her children lost nearly everything. She had grabbed her phone and car keys in the rush but little else. She had no socks on. One child was shoeless. None of them had jackets; they stayed warm in the car as fire engines and rescue workers arrived at the scene.
Annapolis city staff received word soon after the fire had been reported. Erin Lee, a social worker in the City Manager’s Office, trekked down to the Tyler Avenue property with emergency management officials to meet with the families to begin their recovery response.
Lee immediately went into action. She is new in her position, hired in November as part of the city effort to create an Office of Community Services to connect residents with social services and programs. Her position was created just for times like this.
“She has cared, and she’s been steady, and I really appreciate her so much,” Harris said of Lee.
The social worker spoke with Harris and the mother of a second family displaced by the blaze. April Diggs, the mother of a third victim, said her daughter was not available to talk about the fire.
While representatives from the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis and the Red Cross coordinated placing the victims in hotel rooms, Lee collected information about the children, like clothing and shoe sizes. Her job was simple: put out the call for help to local charity organizations, churches and the community.
Families also took similar action, posting the children’s clothing sizes on social media and a list of other household items. The response came immediately.
Churches, including First Presbyterian Church and Unitarian Universalist Church, set up donation pages. Members of the Eastport Neighborhood Forum and other groups responded en masse, buying items from an Amazon wishlist and discussing the best way to get the donations where they needed to go.
“I was amazed how quickly [the community responded]. It didn’t take that much effort to put the call out for assistance, and then have folks calling in either contacting our office or the Office of Emergency Management, to see what they could do to help,” Lee said.
“That really surprised me, but it was very heartwarming as well just to know that when the community sees another fellow resident in need, they step up immediately.”
Alderman DaJuan Gay, who represents Robinwood, praised the response as well. With Lee available, the city didn’t have to divert other staff to help out because someone was already assigned.
“That’s what we needed,” said Gay, D-Ward 6. “Moving forward, it will get better.”
Soon donations began to flood into the families. Lee met with the families several times over the ensuing weeks to sort through the pots and pans, children’s clothes, school supplies, gift cards, donated food, and more delivered to their door. About two weeks after the fire, the families were placed in new Robinwood units.
Harris heard from representatives at all levels of government, from Mayor Gavin Buckley’s office to Annapolis’ state delegates and senators. But Lee, more than anyone else, was in constant contact after the fire, she said.
“My main goal with any client is to make sure that they are heard; their issues have been addressed,” Lee said. “Definitely not the type to say, ‘Oh, I’ll get to you.’”
Assistant City Manager Lyn Farrow, Lee’s direct supervisor, said she wasn’t surprised by Lee’s dedication to her job. She was the top candidate and had what the city needed, Farrow said.
Even among the outpouring of community support, there were still things Lee made sure to do for the families to ease their suffering. After Harris confided that she wore a special bra size, Lee, who at one time worked at a plus-size women’s store, reached out to her former co-workers there who pooled their money to buy Harris a few items that hadn’t shown up among the donations.
“It’s always a struggle to find the right sizes,” Lee said. “I totally sympathize with that because you know you’re just starting from scratch.”
The gesture impressed Farrow. “I told Erin that’s really going above and beyond, but that’s Annapolis.”
Lee’s work didn’t end when the families found new homes. This week she plans to check in to make sure there no outstanding needs. Are they settled in? Do they have adequate internet for the kid’s schoolwork? Lee also plans to offer trauma counseling, if needed.
“At the end of the day, the families, they’ve been through a lot and it’s also going to take a minute for them to kind of get back up on their feet,” she said.
As she reflects on the fire, Harris said she wants to look at it as a positive. The home that burned had good memories but also bad ones too. The family suffered a tragedy when in December 2019, one of her sons died unexpectedly. Among the many possessions consumed by the fire were his blanket, his pictures and other trinkets.
Latest Annapolis
“Even though what happened was a tragedy — it was very sad in the beginning — but at the same time that house was sad after my son died,” she said. “So, this was like a blessing in disguise. A new start. New things. New energy.”