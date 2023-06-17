Brandon’s Coalition mentorship program continues to help young Annapolis residents succeed

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

On most Saturdays over the last six years, Carlton Carter has attended afternoon meetings at the Eastport Library in Annapolis.

The meetings usually run a couple of hours and Carter, who was about 17 when he first started going, would meet with older community members to discuss anything from current events to achieving personal goals.

The program, Brandon’s Coalition for Success, was founded in 2016 by Brandon Reid, a good friend and classmate of Carter’s. Reid, just 16 at the time and a student at Indian Creek Upper School, designed the mentorship program to give young people in the Annapolis area help as they navigate their own communities and eventually the world.

Carter, now 23, was eventually joined in the program by his younger brother, Evan Harvey, 18. The Robinwood residents found solace among the mentors, who helped guide them. Growing up, neither brother was much interested in what was going on outside their home in the community of 150 public housing units tucked away off Tyler Avenue in southern Annapolis. Carter says he just “grew” out of wanting to go outside, instead choosing to stay to himself playing video games.

“It was safe and comfortable in our house so I liked that more than going out,” he said.

James Spearman, a retired Annapolis Police sergeant and mentor with Brandon’s Coalition, saw growth from the brothers as they began attending meetings.

“Carlton specifically was one who was kind of shy, introverted. He didn’t really want to talk much,” Spearman said. “He needed the motivation that we provide. He needed to see that people believed in him.”

Spearman’s mentorship has paid dividends. This fall, both Carter and Harvey will attend four-year colleges. They credit their mother with keeping them focused.

“We owe a lot to our mom for keeping us on track,” Harvey said. “She had to be hard on us sometimes and not let us go outside, but it was just her trying to keep us away from some of the negative distractions that surrounded us.”

Carter has just finished his associate degree in general studies at Anne Arundel Community College, the first member of his family to graduate from college. He hasn’t decided where he will go in the fall yet but has been accepted at Pace University, Saint Mary’s College of Maryland, Bowie State University and University of Maryland, College Park.

“I plan to get my degree in environmental science or computer science once I decide where to go,” Carter said. “I’m excited for the next step.”

Harvey, who graduated from Annapolis High School earlier this month, is set to attend Morgan State University in August. He plans to major in economics and has dreams of eventually earning his masters.

“I know I can always switch majors or change my mind, but I want to do what I’m best at and that’s math,” Harvey said.

Spearman isn’t the only one to see growth in Carter since joining the program. Reid, who has known Carter since kindergarten, has been impressed with the strides he’s taken. Reid was motivated to start a mentoring program because he saw many of his peers ending up in jail or worse. He thought that through mentorship from committed leaders from diverse backgrounds, young people could have a chance of following a positive path.

“I’ve seen extreme growth from Carlton,” said Reid, a Davidson College graduate, who now lives in New York and attends Columbia University law school. “I’m not sure he always knew he could achieve anything he set his mind to but over the years I’ve seen him develop into holding that mindset and it’s been a pleasure to be witness of.”

Harvey says he has learned a great deal from attending the weekend meetings, which provide a safe space to discuss his thoughts and feelings.

“It’s a great place to come to speak freely,” Harvey said. “We get to talk to adults who don’t tease or judge us. We just have conversations and basically anything can turn into something worth talking about.”

The meetings usually have five to 10 mentees but Reid says at their peak they’ve had 15 young adults at one time. To match with them, the program has about 30 mentors they call in at different times to discuss their careers and help the students understand the importance of education and avoiding getting a criminal record, Spearman said.

“We also emphasize how important it is to surround yourself with friends who have positive aspirations,” he said.

Reid also believes it’s important for young people to realize there is more to the world than what they see in their daily lives, and that they be exposed to new experiences, such as a trip to Puerto Rico in 2021.

The two brothers couldn’t go but a group of coalition members flew to the U.S. territory thanks to a successful fundraising campaign. The students completed service projects like cleaning up trash and planting vegetables while visiting 10 different locations.

Reid can’t be in Annapolis very often to conduct the meetings because he is working on his law degree at Columbia University but said when he sees how people like Carter and Harvey are developing it motivates him to make sure he continues to attend remotely.

“I believe that because of the circumstance that Carlton and Evan grew up in it has been easy for them to be overlooked,” Reid said. “Either by their schools or some community members or random people in society because they were confused for just being another couple kids from their neighborhood. Our goal is to help them continue to elevate beyond their original station in life. They are doing a great job so far and I’m excited to see what’s next.”