Annapolis Ward 7 Alderman Rob Savidge will seek reelection this fall to continue environmental agenda

Alderman Rob Savidge will seek a second term to represent Ward 7 on the Annapolis City Council, he confirmed.
Savidge, a Democrat, won the seat in 2017 by running on a platform of environmental protection. In his first term, Savidge has helped pass several pieces of legislation to that end, including a forest conservation bill, another related to critical areas and no-discharge zones and successfully enacting a city-wide polystyrene ban. He also championed the creation of the deputy city manager for resilience and sustainability to oversee the city’s resiliency initiatives.
He said a second term would let him keep the momentum going of enacting environmental policies he sees as beneficial to Annapolis.
“It’s an important voice to maintain, the environmental voice, in a water town surrounded by five bodies of water,” Savidge said. “It’s been a joy working with the city and residents. There is still more to do.”
As the chairman of the Environmental Matters standing committee, Savidge’s legislative wishlist for a second term is long. It includes stormwater and sediment control reforms; clean energy improvements like increasing the city’s electric vehicle infrastructure and addressing the school and recreation and parks sections of the adequate public facilities standards.
Savidge has also branched out to other legislative areas like affordable housing, and he is preparing to introduce a major police reform bill to the council next month.
“My son is now 10 years old, and I want to continue leaning in to build a better Annapolis, not only for him but for all the residents,” said Savidge, who at 42 is one of the youngest councilmembers. At his full-time job, he manages stormwater management projects for Anne Arundel County.
Other city elected officials have begun to file for reelection including Mayor Gavin Buckley and Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier, D-Ward 5.
Two other Democratic candidates, Keanuú Smith-Brown in Ward 3 and Karma O’Neill in Ward 2, have announced plans to challenge incumbents.
Savidge does not yet have a challenger.
The filing deadline for city candidates is July 26. The city’s primary election is on Sept. 21.
More information about the 2021 city elections can be found on the city’s website: https://www.annapolis.gov/1702/2021-Elections-Information.