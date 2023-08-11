Anne Arundel County River Days festival registration opens

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Registration is open for two upcoming festivals meant to promote water access, County Executive Steuart Pittman’s office said Thursday.

The first Anne Arundel River Days Festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 27 at Quiet Waters Park and the second is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Fort Smallwood Park.

Registration for the Aug. 27 festival is open. Signups for the Sept. 23 festival will begin at 10 a.m. Sept 7. Register at aacounty.org/riverdays.

“When we envisioned River Days, we wanted to create an opportunity for residents from all across our county to get out on the water, celebrate our local rivers, and learn about how to protect them,” Pittman said in a news release. The first River Days festival was held July 16 at Quiet Waters Park.

“This is our first year hosting these festivals, and I hope that they will continue to grow,” he said. “I encourage everyone to join us for our next two River Days.”

The festivals will feature family-friendly activities including: chartered boat rides with Watermark Charters and the Anne Arundel County Fire Department’s Fireboat , kayak and paddle board rentals as well as live music and face paintings, games, crafts, food trucks and story time with the Anne Arundel County Public Library.

For questions and special accommodations requirements, the public can email riverdays@aacounty.org.