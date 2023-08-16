Maryland Renaissance Festival returns to Crownsville for 47th season

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Maryland Renaissance Festival returns this month for its 47th season in Crownsville, operating for nine weekends starting Aug. 26.

Two hundred performers will bring the festival to life, with armored jousting, food and beverages, and plenty more activities for the entire family at the 27-acre Village of Revel Grove.

“In terms of entertainment, we always try to incorporate crowd favorites from each year with new exciting acts,” said Carolyn Spedden, artistic director for the festival.

One of those crowd favorites, performing only on the opening weekend, will be Jacques Ze Whipper, a former radio personality named Jack Lepiarz, who travels the country performing his whip act.

“He’s got a huge following, millions on TikTok and Instagram,” Spedden said. “So, with him only being available for the first weekend, I know a lot of folks are going to want to check him out.”

Other entertainment for the festival, which runs through Oct. 22, will include minstrels, magicians and jugglers performing feats of skill and artistry.

For food and drinks, there will be five taverns and 42 beverage and food stands that offer a wide variety of sweet and savory treats. Smoked turkey legs and steaks on a stake along with stuffed chili peppers and gyros are just a few of the dishes that will be available. There will also be nonalcoholic drinks and an array of ales and wine to wash it all down.

The Maryland Renaissance Festival has a reputation for unique and predominantly handmade arts and crafts. The festival offers an opportunity to see the artists in their Renaissance shops. Some do metalwork, wood sculpture, jewelry, furniture, clothing, footwear, ceramics, stained glass, headwear, glassblowing and many demonstrating craftsmen fill the shops and studios.

There is also an opportunity to get completely into the spirit of the festival by renting a costume. Renaissance Rentals will be available at the rental booth for anyone who visits. The friendly staff will fit and dress you, holding your regular clothes until the costume is returned. The costumes must be returned by 6 p.m.

Tickets may only be purchased online in advance. Attendees should be sure they have tickets for the right day as no exchanges are permitted on-site.

For the first three weekends, Aug. 26 through Sept. 10, ticket prices are $24 for adults, ages 16 to 61, and $12 for children ages 7 to 15. Tickets for seniors are $21.

Peak season starts Sept. 16 and ticket prices rise slightly: $30 for adults, $15 for children and $26 for seniors.

Multiple-day ticket prices go from $48 for a two-day pass up to $190 for a 19-day pass.