Annapolis City Council to consider emergency bill to extend recovery zones until November

The Annapolis City Council will introduce an emergency ordinance Monday to extend until November the use of recovery zones throughout the city for outdoor dining and shopping.
Businesses that have been utilizing sidewalks, parklets and parking lots to do business during the COVID-19 pandemic will be allowed to continue doing so until Nov. 1 under the bill.
Mayor Gavin Buckley established the zones dotted around the city in the Historic District, Eastport, West Annapolis and elsewhere under an executive order last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s state of emergency is set to expire July 31, a month after Gov. Larry Hogan’s emergency order ended. Without the extension, the recovery zones would have disappeared at the end of this month.
The bill currently has five co-sponsors — Buckley, Alderwoman Elly Tierney, D-Ward 1; Aldermen DaJuan Gay, D-Ward 6; Brooks Schandelmeier, D-Ward 5; and Rob Savidge, D-Ward 7.
Tierney, whose ward has the most recovery zones, said it “logically makes sense” to align with the Anne Arundel County Council, which enacted similar legislation on June 7 when it ended County Executive Steuart Pittman’s emergency order.
County restaurants will keep the special privileges of outdoor seating through the fall. Businesses and workplaces still have the right to enforce their own mask mandates.
“Outside dining has been one of the positive impacts of COVID-19 nationwide,” Tierney said.
Since the bill is an emergency ordinance it only requires five yes votes and takes effect immediately. All recovery zones would be removed by Nov. 3.
While the bill keeps zones the same as they’ve been for more than a year, there could be changes that would need to be addressed separately by Buckley’s administration. Buckley is seeking to beautify the zones, such as removing some of the multicolored barriers and replacing them with flower planters.
Buckley’s Executive Order No. 20 gives him the right to increase or decrease the size of a zone “as may be necessary from time to time.”
For example, the businesses around Market Space, which have sought to keep the area closed to traffic after the pandemic ends, may apply for a permit to lease the city parking spaces to continue offering outdoor dining.
Other zones along Dock Street and on Maryland Avenue are likely to end, Tierney said, due to traffic flow issues.
City officials had considered charging businesses to use city parking spaces but could not come up with a way to equitably enforce it.
No business will be charged fees for their recovery zones during the extension, said Susy Smith, Buckley’s Chief of Staff.
Final votes
Two bills that have garnered significant public feedback will be up for final approval Monday.
A bill to require special exception approval for non-owner-occupied short-term rentals sponsored by Tierney has received widespread support from residents, many of whom live in the Historic District.
Ordinance O-7-21 would make non-owner-occupied short-term rentals a non-conforming use in the R2-NC and C1 and C1A conservation residence districts.
New permit seekers or those wishing to transfer an existing permit would be required to file a special exception application with the Planning and Zoning Department that the Annapolis Board of Appeals would review.
Also on the agenda for final approval is Gay’s ordinance, O-4-21, that would legalize medical cannabis dispensaries in Annapolis in the same zoning districts where drugstores can operate.
The bill has received significant opposition, mostly from residents of Ward 3, who have said dispensaries would negatively impact their community.
The Annapolis Planning Commission did not fully support the legislation as written and suggested an amendment to prevent dispensaries from clustering.
Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles, D-Ward 3, introduced an amendment that would limit dispensaries from being within a two-mile radius of each other.