First Black chair of Annapolis Environmental Commission pushing for more equity, justice in environmental field

About 11 years ago, Randy Rowel Jr. was working at the Boys and Girls Club of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County when a funding request he made was denied because his boss told him, “We need to keep the lights on.” Rowel suggested purchasing solar panels to help free up money in the budget. That recommendation was also ignored. So Rowel quit.

“And that was the start of my environmental career,” said Rowel, who went on to work in commercial solar sales before jumping feet-first into environmental education and advocacy. This month, more than a decade later, Rowel was named the chair of the Annapolis Environmental Commission, the first Black person to chair the board that advises the Annapolis City Council on environmental matters.

Advertisement

In his new role, Rowel hopes to add racial and ethnic diversity to the environmental movement in the city by connecting young people in historically excluded communities to jobs in the environmental field. Rowel, whose brother William Rowel serves as an adviser to Mayor Gavin Buckley, was first appointed to the commission in 2019. He agreed to join the volunteer board, “because I knew that raising awareness and advocacy is one thing, but it’s not enough.”

“I knew that in order to effect positive change in our community, it will take more of an executive or administrative approach,” said Rowel, 41, who was born and raised in Annapolis. He now lives in Eastport with his two children, Kingston, 13, and Hillary, 10. “I figured being on the commission would give me an opportunity to have a seat at the table and voice my concerns around issues that affect, us, our community, people of color.”

Advertisement

After he left the Boys and Girls Club, Rowel obtained a stormwater management certification from Anne Arundel County’s Master Watershed Stewards Academy and added a master’s degree in natural resources from Virginia Tech in 2017. He is also the co-founder of RR & Associates, a grant-writing firm that focuses on acquiring funding for environmental initiatives in Annapolis.

Randy Rowell, Jr. talks with children in 2019 about the benefits of a new stream bed at the celebration of the completion of a stream and wetland restoration project at Asbury United Methodist Church. (Joshua McKerrow / Capital Gazette)

In 2019, Rowel aided in the completion of a stream restoration project at Asbury Broadneck United Methodist Church to help fix flooding in the cemetery at the historic African-American church, where several direct descendants of Harriet Tubman are buried. Rowel is the seventh great-grandson of the Rev. Samuel Green, a slave who later became a conductor on the Underground Railroad and was a first cousin of Tubman. The personal connection to the project made it all the more important to him, Rowel said.

“That’s what is happening all over the country, in our communities, our institutions are being flooded and bulldozed down,” he said.

Rowel has previously served as the diversity and inclusion coordinator at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and a science teacher with Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

Over the last two-plus years, he started a diversity, equity and inclusion subcommittee on the commission, which examines ways to bring more equity in local environmental careers. He has also sought to show that public safety is an environmental concern. If children feel safer outside, they will be more eager to engage with the environment and eventually work in the field.

“How can we encourage our children and youth to go outside and experience the outdoors if they don’t feel safe?” he asked.

The lack of diversity in the environmental field has been a problem for years, and Rowel’s appointment is one step toward addressing that, said Alderman Rob Savidge, a Ward 7 Democrat and the chair of the Environmental Matters Committee.

Savidge said he has begun discussing environmental initiatives with Rowel, including implementing a legislative review process that examines proposed bills through an environmental lens, an idea taken from a similar process in Montgomery County.

Advertisement

“I’ve always maintained that we really can’t have environmental sustainability without environmental justice,” Savidge said. “And Randy brings a huge amount of expertise in that. I mean, he’s studied that, he’s worked on that and he’s lived that.”

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

In 2021, Rowel became the director of the Chesapeake Student Recruitment, Early Advisement, and Mentoring program, a part of the Chesapeake Research Consortium. The program recruits and mentors college students who are typically underrepresented in the environmental field and in environmental research and management professions. The work he does with the consortium directly impacts his commission chairmanship because it allows him to share resources with other members, such as internship and career opportunities and upcoming conferences and professional development training, he said.

Randy Rowel, new chair of the Environmental Commission, with his canine companion Gunner in Annapolis. (Brian Krista/Capital Gazette)

During Buckley’s four-plus years in office, the city has reexamined its environmental goals and prioritized resilience projects in neighborhoods that have historically been overlooked. It has also ensured that newer capital projects, like Hillman Garage and City Dock redevelopment, are more equitable, said Jackie Guild, deputy city manager for resilience and sustainability.

For instance, there are neighborhoods across the city, like Nautilus Point, and Eastport Terrace and Harbour House public housing communities, that were built before the city implemented strict stormwater controls and now need to be revitalized. Rowel can be an asset in reaching out to residents in those areas, Guild said.

“He can help the city with its new focus on equity in the way that we are building resilience and environmental protections throughout the city,” she said. “He has relationships with lower-income and African American communities and can act as a liaison to understand their needs.”

The Buckley administration has made economic resilience a priority as well, Guild said, by sourcing building contracts through local and minority-owned businesses.

Advertisement

Rowel gave testimony last week at an Environmental Matters Committee meeting, requesting the city put even more emphasis on soliciting those businesses for projects like an electric ferry between City Dock and Eastport.

“I think that will attract a different audience,” he said. “It would show that the city is really dedicated to equity and inclusion when it comes to how funds are allocated.”