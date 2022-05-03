Annapolis loses public works director to Prince George’s County

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (left) speaks with Michael Johnson, director of the Annapolis Department of Public Works (right) during a tour of City Dock in Annapolis in August. Johnson joined the city staff in June 2020 from Gaithersburg in Montgomery County. He’ll leave in early June to become public works director in Prince George’s County. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Outgoing Department of Public Works Director Michael Johnson will be difficult for the city of Annapolis to replace.

Not because he’s done such an outstanding job — although City Manager David Jarrell is quick to point out that “Mike has been great” — but because so few qualified candidates are on the job market.

“We were lucky to get Mike when we did,” Jarrell said. “That was two years ago. Now it will be even harder to find someone.”

Johnson joined the city staff in June 2020 from Gaithersburg in Montgomery County. He’ll leave in early June to become public works director in Prince George’s County.

“That is moving up in the world, in the world of public works,” Jarrell said of Johnson’s promotion to a larger jurisdiction.

As public works director in Annapolis, Johnson implemented a $21 million annual budget and was responsible for trash and recycling collection, street maintenance, drinking water, sewers and storm drains, as well as supervising engineering and construction projects. Johnson’s yearly salary was $176,028.

Jarrell praised Johnson for keeping all those city functions running during the pandemic. The logistical difficulties ranged from social distancing on job sites to disinfecting snow plows after each driver.

The goal was not only to safeguard employees’ health, but to recognize that the city could not function if half the 108 public works employees suddenly became sick.

“Mike very adeptly managed all that,” Jarrell said.

Public works director is the fourth high-level Annapolis vacancy in recent months. Former Planning and Zoning Director Sally Nash left for a job in Baltimore County in November. Her replacement Michael La Place starts Monday.

Mayor Gavin Buckley’s chief of staff retired last month after four years. Cate Pettit, who worked on Buckley’s campaign, took over April 23.

Another department head, former Transportation Director Rick Gordon, retired last year. His replacement has yet to be named.

Advertisement

This marks the second time that Jarrell has searched for his own replacement. He came to Annapolis in 2010 and served as public works director for a decade before being promoted to city manager in 2020.

The search will be national, Jarrell said, and include outreach through trade organizations like the International City/County Management Association. Although top colleges like the A. James Clark School of Engineering at the University of Maryland turn out hundreds of civil engineers each year, most are drawn to the construction side of the industry and don’t want to deal “with the nitty-gritty side of public works,” including waste management, Jarrell said.

National trends tallied by the Bureau of Labor Statistics reinforce his concerns. Construction jobs are almost back up to their pre-pandemic peaks, with “heavy and civil engineering jobs” increasing by five percent in the past year.

“It really is tough to hire seasoned public works directors,” Jarrell said.

According to a May 3 job posting, the ideal candidate will be a licensed engineer with at least five years of experience in public works. And on the personality side of things, “he/she will be willing to take on challenging projects with a ‘can do’ attitude, and remain open to change.” The job pays up to $176,000 and is open until filled.