New Annapolis Public Works building to be named for retiring director

Mayor Gavin Buckley, right, recommended that the city of Annapolis name its new public works department after retiring department director David Jarrell, left. Buckley praised Jarrell at a May ribbon cutting celebrating the city’s new $10.8 million Department of Public Works building. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

The city of Annapolis will name its new Public Works building after retiring longtime department leader David Jarrell.

City Council members unanimously voted to christen the $10.8 million building in Jarrell’s honor at its May 22 meeting. Jarrell’s work in Annapolis ends July 1, according to human relations director Tricia Hopkins. Over more than a decade with the city, Jarrell served two stints as Public Works director and 2 1/2 years as city manager from January 2020 to June 2022.

“This is a really great idea and well deserved,” Ward 1 Alderwoman Elly Tierney said.

There is no succession plan yet, city spokesperson Mitchelle Stephenson said, but a new Public Works director or interim director will be named before Jarrell departs.

At the council meeting, Mayor Gavin Buckley praised Jarrell for his leadership, guiding the city through the pandemic, the beginnings of its proposed City Dock revitalization project, and the transition to the new Public Works building, which has been in progress since before the property was purchased in 2019. He also helped bring online a solar park and new water plant.

“It is great when you can recognize city employees,” Buckley said.

The new complex, on 6.88 acres at 39 Hudson Street, is a one-stop shop for Public Works vehicles, their maintenance and material storage. The main building boasts a green roof, a cavernous six-truck garage and office space. A salt barn at the rear of the property replaces a pyramid at the old Spa Road location, which was partially decommissioned in 2010.

The complex meets Silver LEED certification for sustainability and exceeds industry recommendations for storage, safety and worker amenities.

This week the city of Annapolis is moving its Public Works Department into a $10.8 million complex, featuring a Silver L.E.E.D. building with a green roof. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

“We are very excited to move into our new state-of-art facility,” Jarrell said in a statement. “These impressive buildings and work areas will serve the city’s Public Works Department efficiently and effectively for many years.”

The former Public Works site may eventually become home to an affordable housing project and recreation fields, council members have said, if the city can mitigate arsenic contamination on portions of the property. For now, the remaining buildings will be used by the Recreation and Parks Department.

Early in his first term as mayor, Buckley, a Democrat, had proposed a land swap with a developer to relocate Public Works to Forest Drive, but a task force recommended the “shovel ready” parcel on Hudson Street, which the city purchased from Absolute Fire Protection for $2.2 million in 2019.

Jarrell has been preparing for the transition ever since, and this week, cars, trucks and all the rest of Public Works are being moved into their new home.

Jarrell came to Annapolis in 2010 from San Diego, where he’d been serving as deputy chief operating officer of the city. He holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in civil engineering and began his career by serving 17 years in the U.S. Navy.

From February 2020 until last June, Jarrell stepped up to serve as city manager, succeeding Teresa Sutherland. But when Jarrell’s own replacement, Michael Johnson, left to run public works and transportation in Prince George’s County, Jarrell returned to the Annapolis Public Works Department for one more year of service to the city.

“He did a fantastic job as city manager and has continued to do a fantastic job as Public Works director,” Ward 5 Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier said at the council meeting. “David, you’ll be missed.”