Federal judge allows public lawsuits against housing authority, Annapolis to move forward

A federal judge has ruled that two civil lawsuits may proceed after public housing residents sued the city of Annapolis and the city’s housing authority, claiming failures in inspection policies led to discrimination and negative health effects, and in one case the death of a resident.

In two separate but similar memorandums issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Catherine Blake denied nearly every part of a request made by attorneys representing the city of Annapolis and the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis to dismiss the cases, one for wrongful death and another a class action, which were filed last May. Blake did throw out one of the nine counts brought in the wrongful death case because it fell outside a statute of limitations.

The rulings come as the city and housing authority continue to grapple with the fallout from decades of neglecting public housing units, with the city having reached a $1.8 million settlement last year stemming from a discrimination lawsuit. That complaint also led to two separate consent decrees and required legislative and policy changes.

The wrongful death suit was filed by the family of DaMon Fisher, a 56-year-old Black man whose health issues were exacerbated by mold and poor air circulation in his Harbour House apartment, and ultimately caused his death, according to the complaint. The city of Annapolis and the housing authority, which is a separate independent institution overseen by the federal government, are named as defendants.

The class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of two Black women, Tamara Johnson and Tyonna Holliday. It claims the city’s failure to inspect public housing properties was discriminatory and led to respiratory issues, lead exposure and other problems for the women and their children. The city of Annapolis is the lone defendant in the case.

The plaintiffs in each case are represented by Annapolis attorney Joe Donahue, who sued the city in 2019 on behalf of 52 public housing residents who made similar civil rights and health and safety complaints. In that case, White et al. v. Annapolis et al., which Blake also presided over, the court found Annapolis and the housing authority had discriminated against 52 public housing residents. The parties agreed to two consent decrees and identical $900,000 settlements.

The new lawsuits will now either move forward to discovery prior to a jury trial or lead to mediation between the parties and a magistrate judge as happened in the White case. In the class-action suit, Donahue has partnered with the Annapolis-based Holland Firm, which has prosecuted multiple class-action suits across the country. The attorneys will be filing paperwork to the court to assert that a specific class of people — in this case, public housing residents — was harmed, Donahue said.

The plaintiffs in both cases are seeking financial damages for the alleged violation of their civil rights.

Last summer, attorneys for the city of Annapolis sought to have both claims dismissed.

City Attorney Mike Lyles and Assistant City Attorney Joel Braithewaite argued the subject of the lawsuits had already been settled by the White case. The new litigation was a “bald attempt to relitigate the City’s pre-consent decree actions and is an impermissible collateral attack on the enrolled consent decree,” Lyles and Braithewaite wrote.

Blake rejected this claim because the city attorneys were assuming that the earlier settlement included public housing residents who were not involved in the case.

The terms of the consent decree do not prevent other residents from making future legal claims, Blake wrote. While plaintiffs in the White case received financial compensation, plaintiffs in the Johnson case “did not receive a single cent” of that settlement, she added.

“The City argues that when the White plaintiffs covenanted not to sue the city based on pre-consent decree events, they were somehow also signing away the legal rights of any other nonparty who might later come forward,” the judge wrote.

In her memos, Blake also dismissed “meritless” claims made by city attorneys of unethical conduct against Donahue.

“Mr. Lyles and Mr. Braithwaite’s ‘meritless’ claims were dispensed with appropriately by Judge Blake, but the damage these attorneys are still inflicting on our community goes well beyond libel in these civil rights cases,” Donahue said in a written statement. “They are actively damaging [the Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis] today through their misapplication of the White consent decree.”

Mayor Gavin Buckley and the city law office declined to comment.

Carrie Blackburn Riley, the attorney representing the housing authority, wrote in a statement that her clients “are disappointed with the decision as we believe we stand in a very different legal position than the city.”

“HACA’s actions only affect its public housing constituents whereas the City’s actions affect the City’s entire population,” she wrote. “We will participate fully in the litigation process and hope the difference is made clear through that process.”

The past and present litigation stem from accusations by the plaintiffs of a longstanding refusal by the city to inspect public housing units, because they argued the units were under federal control and, therefore, outside city requirements to inspect commercial rental units.

In 2016, during the administration of Mayor Mike Pantelides, the city began inspecting housing authority properties and uncovered thousands of code violations across nearly 800 units. After Buckley became mayor a year later, his administration stopped inspections of the units during the transition. Buckley estimated it took his administration roughly 18 months to get them started again.

In May 2019, Donahue sued the city and the housing authority on behalf of a group of residents, claiming decades of discrimination against the largely Black public housing communities resulted in unsafe living conditions, including mold, sewage leaks and rodent infestations.

The Annapolis City Council passed a resolution in June 2019 publicly stating its intent to begin inspecting housing authority units again. That policy has remained in place throughout the past two years.

The new lawsuits, however, contend that the city deployed a “shadow policy” on inspections that treated public housing units differently than other rental units by ignoring routine maintenance issues and only focusing on life safety issues. The city has denied such a policy existed.

The class action complaint claims that by not inspecting properties at the same level as privately owned rental units in Annapolis, the city treated public housing residents like Johnson and Holliday differently than their peers in violation of state law and federal civil rights statutes.

Approximately 1,600 people live in Annapolis public housing communities currently, with about 90% identifying as Black, according to the complaint.

Johnson has lived with her daughter in Harbour House since 2017, where they’ve experienced sewage leaks from the apartment above and rodent infestations, according to the complaint. Persistent mold growth caused Johnson’s daughter to use an inhaler, and the apartment has never been inspected, the complaint alleges.

Holliday has experienced similar conditions in the Eastport Terrace apartment, where she’s lived with her children since 2016. The unit has never been inspected by the city in that time, the complaint claims.

The family of DaMon Fisher says his health worsened because of severe asthma, a mold allergy and other health issues as a result of nearly a decade of living in public housing. Both housing authority and city officials ignored Fisher’s repeated requests for help despite multiple doctors recommending he be moved from the unit, the lawsuit alleges.

Three days after Donahue notified both parties that a lawsuit would be filed, Fisher died on June 25, 2020.

According to the complaint, he was found in his apartment with his possessions partially packed in preparation to move. A mold test conducted at Fisher’s residence a month after his death found “high levels of exceptionally toxic molds.”