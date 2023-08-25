Brock Bridge Elementary principal elected president of Maryland Alliance of Black Educators

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ada Carter is the principal for Brock Bridge Elementary School. She also recently been named president of Maryland Alliance of Black School Educators, Lead president of the Northeast Region. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Ada Carter, principal at Brock Bridge Elementary School in Laurel, was elected president of the Maryland Alliance of Black School Educators for this upcoming school year, the organization announced this month.

Carter served as president for the Anne Arundel Alliance of Black School Educators last year and now becomes the lead president in the Northeast region, which consists of, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Rhode Island, and Washington, D.C.

“This distinction not only recognizes Mrs. Carter’s exceptional commitment to educational excellence but also highlights her unwavering dedication to promoting equity within our educational system,” said Rahesha Amon, Northeast region chair, when announcing Carter’s election by the association.

Carter knew she wanted to be an educator since her senior year of high school in Dallas in the late 1990s, and her passion to teach has only strengthened as she continues to ascend in her career, transitioning to administration. She has led Brock Bridge Elementary since 2021.

“I have a few passions in my life because I just care is much about them,” said Carter said. “At a time, I was very passionate about being a musician, then I became very passionate about being an administrator,” Carter said.

After she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in music education from the University of North Texas, Carter taught music in Dallas for over six years before moving to the East Coast, where she continued as a music teacher in Washington. From 2011 to 2015 she was a music teacher and department chair at Annapolis High School . She then began transitioning to be an administrator serving as a Right Start advisor at Glen Burnie High School from 2015 to 2017. She went on to become vice principal at MacArthur Middle School located in Fort Meade from 2017 to 2019 before taking her first principal position at Sequoia Elementary in Oakland, California.

The mission of Maryland Alliance of Black School Educators, an affiliate of the National Alliance of Black School Educators is to improve the educational achievement of Black students by increasing instruction, motivation, inspiration, attendance and overall achievement.

The National Association of Black School Educators was founded in 1973 and officially opened its first national office in Washington on January 20, 1979. The affiliate chapters in Maryland are in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Montgomery, and Prince George’s counties.

Carter said the help she received from Sean Ashworth, the affiliate chapter president for Anne Arundel County at the time, was instrumental as she figured out if she was ready to transition to the administrative side of education.Carter said she now feels obligated to give back to her fellow teachers to help them navigate their careers.

“When an opportunity became available to lead and help give back at a state level, it was a no-brainer for me because I am passionate about this organization,” she said. “I was a teacher for 13 years, and even though I was fully qualified, I don’t know if I would have put my foot out to be a leader if not for my mentors telling me of course I could do It. That’s what I want to provide for others.”

Carter has been a strong voice for diversity, inclusion, and acceptance across Anne Arundel County Public Schools. She has sought to increase the visibility of Anne Arundel Alliance of Black Student Educators over the past year, including the launch of an improved website and more public awareness of the resources the organization provides for educators, and support staff and students.

After COVID dismantled a lot of support structures that were already in place, Carter said in her current role, she can offer the proper support to help each chapter of the Maryland Alliance for Black Educators get back to being able to thrive.

“I’m really excited about this new role,” she said. “I feel like we are in the beginning stages of doing some really good work that’s going to impact diverse educators and is going to impact our students. So I am very excited to be chosen to be a part of this work.”