Annapolis City Council to take up new predictive policing program, repeal ‘unconstitutional’ and decades-old city code on ‘drug-loitering free zones’

The Annapolis City Council will take up a host of new bills in its final meeting of the year Monday night, including a proposed repeal of a City Code section deemed unconstitutional nearly 20 years ago.
A $100,000 grant appropriation to fund a predictive policing program with Annapolis Police Department is also back before the council. The grant, provided by Gov. Larry Hogan’s Office of Crime Control and Prevention, would fund a study conducted by University of Maryland researchers to collect data for a “predictive policing model.”
The funding was referred to the Public Safety Committee after council members raised concerns that it could lead to racial profiling and discrimination. The committee, chaired by Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles, D-Ward 3, is set to hear from members of the research team this afternoon about the program.
Elsewhere on the agenda is a bill that would repeal a City Code section deemed unconstitutional nearly 20 years ago. Ordinance O-49-20 would eliminate City Code Section 11.12.067, which allowed for the creation of drug-loitering free zones where police officers could order people to leave or make arrests if they were suspected of drug-related activity. An accompanying resolution would repeal the fines associated with the zones.
A proposal to institute such a zone in the Clay Street area was withdrawn last month after City Attorney Mike Lyles called it “legally insufficient.” Drug-loitering zones were found to be “unconstitutionally vague and overbroad,” according to a 2001 lawsuit brought against the city by the Anne Arundel chapter of the NAACP.
Other business
A bill to reduce plastic bag use in the city will also reach the council Monday night. Ordinance O-52-20, sponsored by Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier, D-Ward 5, is not as far-reaching as a city-wide ban proposed by Alderman Rob Savidge, D-Ward 7, earlier this year. That bill was withdrawn this spring.
Schandelmeier’s bill would require retailers to supply plastic or paper bags with at least 40% post-consumer recycled content. The bill does not include any fees on paper bags like the one contained in Savidge’s proposal. An accompanying resolution would impose a $250 per bag fine for a first offense, followed by $500 and $1,000 per bag fines on second and third offenses, respectively, in the same six-month period.
Online public hearings will be held for a handful of bills, including one that would revise the auto transportation portion of the city’s adequate public facilities requirements. It clarifies when a traffic study must be completed for new development.
Another bill up for hearing would require dogs to be on a leash in public recreation areas or at large. And a third is a proposal to temporarily ban new short term rental licenses for non-owner occupied short term rentals.
Those interested in submitting written testimony may do so on the city website: annapolis.gov.