Annapolis police announce scholarship winners in honor of the five slain Capital Gazette employees

Acosta, a student in the International Baccalaureate program, earned a 3.67 GPA at Annapolis High School. He is a member of many clubs — including Personal Finance Club, Student Government Association, and the Spanish Honor Society — and often serves in leadership roles. He also volunteers at the Centro de Ayuda and will complete an internship there this summer. His IB Counselor said, “Leo had to grow up quickly to deal with many life challenges. He did so without losing his own identity but held on to what he knows and loves, learning. He has held on to his self in the face of the storm.”