Anne Arundel County Police to host National Night Out events

Anne Arundel County Police Cpl. Rajcsok, left, and Cppl Nick Klapaska, right, tower over Cora Gibbons, 1, who had just finished saying hello to them. National Night Out at the Lulu G. Scott Community Center in Shady Side brought together the community and the Anne Arundel County Police and Fire Departments for fun, games and food. (Paul W. Gillespie / Capital Gazette)

The Anne Arundel Police Department is hosting National Night Out Tuesday in an effort to bolster its relationship with the community.

National Night Out is an annual event that takes place on the first Tuesday in August. It’s a series of coordinated nationwide events geared toward building and improving relationships between the community and law enforcement.

The event “promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live,” Anne Arundel County Police said in a news release. “National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”

Those planning to attend one of the events can register at natw.org.

The locations where events will be held are as follows.

Northern District

320 10th Ave., Brooklyn Park

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

PIO: Cpl. Chris Anderson

Eastern District

161 Ritchie Hwy., Severna Park

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

PIO: Lt. Jacklyn Davis

Western District

2291 Davidsonville Rd., Gambrills

5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

PIO: Mr. Marc Limansky

Southern District

6243 Shady Side Rd., Shady Side

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

PIO: Cpl. Chrissy Lockwood

Annapolis Gardens

Carolyn Butler Community Center

213 Croll Dr., Annapolis

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library

1410 West St., Annapolis

6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Woodside Gardens

703 Newtowne Dr., Annapolis

5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Bay Ridge Gardens

1 Bens Dr., Annapolis

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Seven Oaks Community Clubhouse

2110 Charter Oaks Blvd., Odenton

4 p.m. - 7 p.m.