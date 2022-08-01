Anne Arundel County Police to host National Night Out events

The Anne Arundel Police Department is hosting National Night Out Tuesday in an effort to bolster its relationship with the community.
National Night Out is an annual event that takes place on the first Tuesday in August. It’s a series of coordinated nationwide events geared toward building and improving relationships between the community and law enforcement.
The event “promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live,” Anne Arundel County Police said in a news release. “National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”
Those planning to attend one of the events can register at natw.org.
The locations where events will be held are as follows.
Northern District
320 10th Ave., Brooklyn Park
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
PIO: Cpl. Chris Anderson
Eastern District
161 Ritchie Hwy., Severna Park
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
PIO: Lt. Jacklyn Davis
Western District
2291 Davidsonville Rd., Gambrills
5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
PIO: Mr. Marc Limansky
Southern District
6243 Shady Side Rd., Shady Side
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
PIO: Cpl. Chrissy Lockwood
Annapolis Gardens
Carolyn Butler Community Center
213 Croll Dr., Annapolis
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library
1410 West St., Annapolis
The Morning Sun
6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Woodside Gardens
703 Newtowne Dr., Annapolis
5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Bay Ridge Gardens
1 Bens Dr., Annapolis
5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Seven Oaks Community Clubhouse
2110 Charter Oaks Blvd., Odenton
4 p.m. - 7 p.m.