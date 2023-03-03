Planning and Zoning director departs Annapolis after less than 10 months

Michael LaPlace wrapped up his tenure as Annapolis Planning and Zoning director this week after less than a year on the job.

LaPlace came to Annapolis from Princeton, New Jersey, where he was director of planning in a city that like Annapolis, is known for coastal affluence, academic institutions and colonial history.

“He certainly was imminently qualified on paper,” said Ross Arnett, the Ward 8 alderman who got to know LaPlace well at council meetings and over a series of lunches. “I liked him very much and am sorry it didn’t work out.”

City spokesperson Mitchelle Stephenson said LaPlace “returned to New Jersey for an opportunity in the Princeton area. His family had not relocated to the Annapolis area and his return to Princeton was based on both the job offer and family considerations.”

Planning chief Tom Smith, a 30-year-veteran of the city, will serve as interim director, Stephenson said.

LaPlace was sworn in on May 9, 2022 and earned an annual salary of $167,070. He held both a bachelor’s degree in architecture and master’s degree of urban and regional planning from George Washington University. Prior to taking his job in Princeton, LaPlace worked for several other New Jersey municipalities, plus Gaithersburg, Maryland, and Burlington, Vermont.

In Annapolis, he succeeded longtime Director Sally Nash, who left for a job in Baltimore County after serving the city for more than 15 years.

LaPlace stepped into a department coping with a number of challenges during his brief tenure. Planning and zoning issues are “very hot button,” in Annapolis Arnett observed. “Maybe it was so hot button that that is one reason why he left.”

Some of those ongoing issues include:

Arnett said he fears it will be difficult for the city to find new planning and zoning director, and he acknowledged that Annapolis can be a difficult community to work in, given the number of passionate and engaged residents “who have strong opinions about what their neighborhoods should look like.”

LaPlace was a level-headed professional who navigated those challenges well as anyone could. “You never want to lose a highly qualified, very personable staff member,” Arnett said.

Stephenson said efforts to hire a new planning and zoning director will include advertising the job, recruiting through professional organizations, forming a search committee and interviewing candidates. Buckley will make his final selection and forward his nominee to the city council for approval.