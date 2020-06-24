Coronavirus reopening: Annapolis brings back Pip Moyer, Stanton centers Thursday. Here’s what to expect.

Pip Moyer Recreation Center and Stanton Community Center will reopen Thursday after being closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Both facilities will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 50% capacity.
Anyone who enters a facility must wear a face covering or mask, receive a temperature check and complete a brief health questionnaire. The questionnaire will confirm the attendee is not currently experiencing any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, among others.
Attendees are encouraged to remain six feet apart while inside. Hand sanitizer stations have been placed throughout.
The North County and South County Recreation centers will remain closed, according to the county website. Arundel Olympic Swim Center and North Arundel Aquatic Center also will remain closed.
South County Recreation Center has a targeted reopening date of July 6, said Colleen Joseph, a county spokesperson.
Memberships for both city facilities, which were deactivated in March when all city buildings closed during the state of emergency, will reactivate Thursday. The Rec and Parks Department will credit members with the length of time their memberships were inactive. No refunds will be provided.
Pip Moyer’s locker rooms will be open but showers won’t be available. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own water and water fountains are available to refill bottles only, according to the city website.
The fitness center will be open with some new precautions in place, said city spokesperson Mitchelle Stephenson. Every other cardio machine will be taped off to promote physical distancing and active machines will be wiped down between each use as well as thoroughly cleaned at night.
Pip Moyer will begin offering modified indoor fitness classes on Thursday, including yoga, pilates and cardio classes, among others. A full schedule can be found on the city website. Classes will allow for up to nine participants and one instructor. Masks must be worn at all times. Classes are first-come, first-serve.
The Kidz Zone at Pip Moyer will not reopen Thursday and will be closed until further notice.
Truxtun Park Pool, which is nearing completion, will reopen mid-July, Stephenson said.
The Stanton Center’s Dental Clinic will also remain closed.
Some of the other services offered at the Stanton Center — such as adult GED classes and Anne Arundel workforce — can start back up Thursday, said Stanton Community Center Director Chris Beck. Beck said directors of those services should email him by Wednesday to indicate when they plan to start offering programs again.
The Stanton Community Enrichment Camp will begin on Monday.
Rentals of the Stanton Center kitchen and gym may begin the first week of July, Beck said.