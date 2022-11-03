Arnold man files charges against election official following Annapolis polling place recording dispute

A self-described First Amendment auditor and an Anne Arundel County employee wrestled during an argument Tuesday over the YouTuber’s right to film a polling place through a door, sending him to a hospital.

Annapolis Police responded to the Pip Moyer Recreation Center just before 6 p.m. after an election judge reported a disturbance at the center, according to a police report of the incident.

Terance Tracy, who has amassed thousands of subscribers online by posting videos where he confronts government employees with a video camera in hand arguing for increased transparency, had been recording the inside of the polling place from outside the entrance, according to police. As officers were responding, Tracy began arguing with the election staff while continuing to record, police wrote.

At one point during the argument, Robert Jones Jr., who is listed as a temporary training associate for the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections, grabbed one of Tracy’s cameras, which led to a struggle. Tracy’s head hit a wall, causing him to bleed.

Jones told police Tracy had swung at him first, and he defended himself. Tracy told police Jones had swung him into the wall. An election judge said Tracy’s head was cut while the two were “wrestling and they went into the wall.”

Both Jones and Tracy declined to comment.

Police did not issue charges, and listed both men as being victims and suspects. Tracy filed misdemeanor assault and destruction of property charges against Jones, stating that he hit the wall when Jones grabbed the camera from him because the device was attached to a wrist strap. The case was referred to a district court commissioner because it was outside of the officer’s presence, an Annapolis Police spokesperson said.

Tracy wrote that he feared for his safety and defended himself, saying his camera was also broken in the process and that he had multiple wounds, and received three staples in his head at the hospital.

Jones, 73, did not have an attorney or scheduled court date listed in court records.

Tracy, who has been arrested or charged multiple times for his behavior in public facilities, has upcoming court dates this month in several cases. In July, Tracy recorded heated encounters with city employees at City Hall. The episode prompted the city of Annapolis to upgrade security at the building.

David Garreis, Anne Arundel’s election director, did not return multiple requests to comment on the matter on Thursday.

Ward 5 Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier, who represents the district where Pip Moyer is located, was at the early voting center later on Tuesday, and didn’t see the fight.

“Poll workers are on edge, they’re getting harassed online on social media,” he said, declining to comment on the specific incident. “I can see why they’re on edge.”

Capital reporter Dana Munro contributed to this report.