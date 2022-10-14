‘Every day is breast cancer awareness day’: Cancer survivors attend Pink Ribbon Rally to promost breast health

Two time breast cancer survivor Cynthia Washington, left, speaks with Ebonee’ Knight, whose great grandmother was a breast cancer survivor, at the 2 for 2 Boobs table. Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center, in Lanham, held a Pink Ribbon Rally to promote breast cancer awareness, Friday, October 14, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

October may be Breast Cancer Awareness Month but for Vicki Russel Walton, “Every day is breast cancer awareness day as far as I’m concerned.”

Walton, a 56-year-old two-time cancer survivor, is the CEO of It’s In The Genes LLC, a health advocacy organization, and one of about two dozen groups that attended the annual Pink Ribbon Rally at Luminis Health Doctors Community Health Center in Lanham Friday.

Advertisement

“Think about it, we [Black women] are lowest in population but highest in mortality rates,” Walton said. “Heart disease, cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, all the chronic diseases take us over. We take care of everybody else before it’s our turn.”

Advertisement

At the rally, now its sixth year of promoting breast health, every woman was eligible to receive free breast cancer screenings and bra fittings as well as important information about the signs, symptoms, and early detection of breast cancer. A DJ playing tunes like Beyonce’s hit, “Run the World” and crowd favorite Cha-Cha Slide had everyone dancing. Various health organizations and nonprofits were handing out information, promoting discussions about breast self-awareness, treatment and health self advocacy. One station offered on-site mammograms.

“For me, it is important that women especially in the Black community understand that getting a mammogram is a good thing to do and there should be no fear around it because it’s really about early detection,” said Regina Hampton, chief of breast surgery at Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

Breast Cancer Awareness month began in 1985 gaining notoriety first when Former First Lady Betty Ford, a breast cancer survivor, kicked off the week-long event, which has grown into an highly successful month-long fundraising campaign.

Advertisement

The COVID-19 pandemic affected just about every aspect of healthcare over the last two-plus years, including breast cancer screening frequency. The American College of Radiology (ACR) found that mammogram screenings dropped by 63.7% compared to pre-pandemic numbers. Screening exams at the Lanham site are approximately 30 lower than pre-pandemic levels, Hampton said. She believes this is troubling given that early breast cancer diagnosis is the key to better survival rates.

“I love events like this and I get saddened when these rooms aren’t filled up,” said Walton, referring to the events like the Pink Ribbon Rally that she hosts around Maryland. “Women need this and also men because they can get breast cancer too. There’s so much information and free gifts for a free event. We’ve rolled out the pink carpet.”

According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention says about one out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the United States is found in a man. And those odds could increase if you have cancer in your family like in the case of Tallulah Anderson, 60, and breast cancer survivor who has two brothers and two sisters who have all been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I was able to find my breast cancer early while giving myself a breast examination and then I advocated for myself informing my physicians of my family history,” Anderson said. “My father had breast cancer but my brother responded to a question about his family history saying that our dad died of cancer. He never knew that it was breast cancer which in turn made him feel like he couldn’t get it.”

While the event was in full swing all the breast cancer survivors in attendance were invited to take a picture in front of a pink ambulance parked outside the entrance. Among them was Cynthia Washington, 65, a two-time breast cancer survivor.

“Its just so great to see all these survivors celebrating all that we’ve achieved,” Washington said. “We are waking up every morning and that’s worth celebrating.”