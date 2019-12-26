Annapolis Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles is getting an expanded role with Anne Arundel County Public Schools in the job she’s held for 14 years, she announced in an email Wednesday.
Pindell Charles, a Democrat who represents Ward 3, had served as a school-community liaison specialist since January 2006, where she is responsible for increasing and improving relations between parents, schools and the community.
Since 2012, she has been assigned to one school, Hebron-Harman Elementary School in Hanover. In her new role, she will expand from one school to 13 Annapolis feeder schools, including 10 elementary schools, two middle schools and Annapolis high school, while maintaining some responsibilities at Hebron-Harman, she said. She was reassigned on Dec. 4.
She will be based in the Office of Equity and Accelerated Student Achievement at the school system’s headquarters on Riva Road but will operate out of Walter S. Mills-Parole Elementary, where she attended as a first-grader in 1960. In the email, Pindell Charles said she was excited about her new position and called the move a full-circle moment.
“It’s surreal. Never in a million years would think I would wind up back at the same school that I started my educational journey,” Pindell Charles said in a phone interview Thursday.