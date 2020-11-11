Annapolis Dangerously Delicious Pies on West Street holds soft open, ribbon-cutting set for Friday

Annapolis residents in search of Thanksgiving desserts are in luck.
Dangerously Delicious Pies, the Baltimore and Washington, D.C.-based pie shop, held a soft opening Wednesday on West Street in Annapolis ahead of a planned ribbon-cutting this Friday at 2 p.m.
The store, run by Christopher and Kimberly Miller, began taking Thanksgiving orders on Monday, the same day the city approved their final permit.
The line outside the front door began around 7:30 a.m., 30 minutes before the store was set to open, Kimberly Miller said. Business was so brisk that by 10 a.m., they started running out of some ingredients and only about five of the usual 20 options were left, she said.
The limited selection included the Baltimore Bomb, one of the shop’s most popular choices made of Berger cookies, a Baltimore area delicacy. There was also apple, pecan, caramel apple crumb and chocolate chess. They also offer savory pies and quiche.
“We’ve been tracking Dangerously Delicious opening here for many months. So, we just decided to get a slice,” said Jaclyn Houser, who lives in Annapolis with her husband Jason. A Baltimore Bomb and pecan pie will be on their table for the Thanksgiving dinner, they said.
It is a Thanksgiving tradition to order pies from Dangerously Delicious, said Ava Debovis and her husband Johnny.
“We’ve been anxiously awaiting the opening,” she said.
Christopher Miller and the business' founder, Rodney “The Pie Man” Henry, have been plotting an expansion to Annapolis for at least five years before finally finding the right place at 212-214 West Street, they said.
The 2,400-square-foot duplex that once held an art studio now features a wide-open floor plan with a bold red, white and black paint job and a full kitchen. There is no seating yet due to coronavirus restrictions, but Miller previously said he planned to promote local music in the space.
Henry and Miller could be seen working the kitchen, frantically sliding more pies into the oven to keep up with the demands of a steady line coming into the shop. Kimberly Miller worked the front register, pausing to sanitize the counter and plexiglass divider between customers.
The store is expected to stay open until 6 p.m. Wednesday, she said.
The shop will also be open at 10 a.m. Thursday, the owner said. The regular hours are Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Millers have been working throughout the pandemic to open the shop, the fourth location in the region. The other three are in the Hampden and Canton neighborhoods of Baltimore and Washington, D.C.
Johnny Debovis and his wife Ava, both big fans of the shop’s fare, didn’t realize it was opening today and made an impromptu stop to pick up a slice. It’s important to patronize local businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic, Debovis said, as many have been hit financially since March and others have closed down for good.
“It makes you feel we need to patronize and support them,” she said.