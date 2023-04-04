Pedestrian critically injured in Annapolis car crash Monday, police say

A pedestrian was critically injured Monday after being struck by a car, Annapolis Police said, the sixth Anne Arundel County resident to be injured or killed by a vehicle since December.

The pedestrian, whom police have not identified, was hit around 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of Bay Ridge Road and Cypress Road. The person was crossing Bay Ridge Road heading toward the McDonald’s, said Bernie Bennett, a spokesperson for Annapolis Police.

Pedestrian error is believed to be the cause of the crash. The pedestrian was flown to Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and remains in critical condition as of Tuesday, Bennett said.

The driver, who police did not identify, remained on the scene and their vehicle was later towed because of damage caused by the impact, Bennett said.

The intersection was closed for several hours following the crash and reopened around 1:30 p.m., police said. Further delays were caused by an unrelated single-car crash that occurred near Forest Drive and Louis Drive, Bennett said.

Monday’s crash marked the sixth time in just over three months that a pedestrian or bicyclist has been injured or killed by cars on roads in the county.

On Jan. 24, Zarko Peruza, a 74-year-old Croatian immigrant and former professional soccer player, was killed in a hit-and-run crash while bicycling home from work. Police have not identified a suspect in the crash. A roadside memorial, known as a ghost bike, was placed along Hilltop Drive marking where Peruza was killed.

Less than a week later, Rhoda Cabauatan, a 63-year-old Naval Academy staff member, was killed while crossing in front of a vehicle on Route 665. The motorist stayed on the scene and police said pedestrian error “appears to be a factor” in the crash.

An 89-year-old pedestrian, Xiu Zhi Dai, was struck and killed Feb. 10 in Glen Burnie attempting to cross East Furnace Branch Road, according to Anne Arundel County Police. Dai, a Glen Burnie resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, an Odenton resident, waited for emergency personnel.

On Feb. 15, Mary Johannes Summers, a 54-year-old Annapolis woman, was killed while crossing the southbound lanes of Riva Road. Summers was struck around 11 p.m. by a 2016 Ford Focus. The 17-year-old driver was not injured and remained on scene. Summers was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Another pedestrian, Eastport resident James “Sammy” Keller, was hit by a car on Dec. 30 as he was crossing Chesapeake Avenue near State Street. Keller suffered serious injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, from the hit-and-run. A suspect has not been identified in the crash.