“I’m not old; I’m young at heart.” On 100th birthday, Parole celebrates Pearl Pindell-Swann for decades of service

Throughout Pearl Pindell-Swann’s long life, she has always dressed the part.
If she left the house, Pindell-Swann, who recently turned 100, always made sure she looked put together because appearances mattered. A hat and stockings for church. A string of pearls for big occasions.
But acts of service matter, too.
For decades, Pindell-Swann has set an example in the small neighborhood of Parole in western Annapolis, serving on boards, founding church groups and organizing community activities. She was an open ear for fellow congregants of Mount Olive Church where she’s attended since she was three years old. She, along with her late husband Jeremiah Swann, was a role model for her two children and grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Over the last two weeks, family, friends and neighbors have thrown a celebration for Pindell-Swann’s 100th birthday on Feb. 23. Relatives reunited over Zoom. Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley gave her a key to the city. Her niece and goddaughter, Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles, read a poem in her honor.
On Tuesday at her house on West Street, Pindell-Swann looked like she was still dressed for one of those special occasions. She wore crisp blue slacks, black shoes and stockings and a pink cardigan with a string of pearls around her neck. An array of commendations from state leaders are spread out on her kitchen table. Balloons and a few surviving bunches of birthday flowers dot the rooms. She received so many vases, her house looked like a florist shop, Pindell-Swann said.
Looking back over her century of life, working with people was what kept her committed to her work, she said.
“Other people gave me strength; the young ones gave me strength to go on in life,” she said. “And if you have something to do, do it willingly, not grudgingly.”
Pindell-Swann’s work spanned all parts of the community. She served in leadership positions on the Parole Health Center Board of Directors, Parole Elementary School Alumni Association, the Stanton-Bates Alumni Association and the Parole Improvement Association. She helped organize Boy Scout camps and took children from the church to Hershey Park in Pennsylvania.
Pindell-Swann and her husband didn’t necessarily teach lessons of hard work or community service, they simply lived by those principles, said the Rev. Dana Swann, their younger son who works on the ministerial staff at Mount Olive AME Church.
“How you act, how people saw you, that was important,” said Rose Thompson, a retired school principal and the elder sibling. “She was always a model for everybody around.”
When her parents, Jacob and Lillian Pindell, moved from Shady Side to the small Parole community, Pindell-Swann began attending Sunday School classes at Mount Olive at age three. The only daughter, she had three brothers, the late France (Buck), Daniel and Melvin Pindell.
Later, she taught bible school, led the choir and was a founding member of the Mount Olive Trustee Boosters Club, which sought funds for church activities. She was known for writing her own plays and poems that children and church members would perform during holidays and other occasions, a gift she inherited from her mother. In 1992, she was named a lifetime member of the church and was honored as the Mother of Mount Olive.
More than nine decades after moving to Parole, Pindell-Swann still never misses a service.
When an event needed to be organized, the first person to call was her aunt, said Pindell-Charles, whose mother Gwendolyn Pindell was another matron of the community.
“Pearl is always one of those people who, if you want to get something done and somebody’s gonna work hard, she’s gonna have it organized. ... That’s the person you want,” said Pindell-Charles, who represents the Parole area on the Annapolis City Council. “Always jovial and even-tempered. I’ve never seen her stressed out. Maybe that’s the secret [to her long life].”
Pindell-Swann touched members of the Mount Olive congregation like Denise Vauls, who recalled Pindell-Swann teaching her the proper church attire of a hat on the head and stockings on the feet after she didn’t wear stockings at an event.
“Let me tell you something. From that day on, you’ll never see me going to God’s house ... without pantyhose,” Vauls said. “That’s the impact she had on me and other people.”
She was always there for people when they needed her, never failing to offer advice and a soothing comment, said her grandson Darren Thompson. Standing shy of five feet tall, Pindell-Swann is diminutive but mighty, said Thompson, 49, who works for American Express in Arizona.
“She might be small in stature but you would never know it,” he said. “It doesn’t matter her size, her impact is tremendous.”
Now entering her second century of life, she still exudes the energy that drew her to people. Her family has different theories about her longevity. Her daughter thinks it might have been the sports she played with her brothers. Her son thinks growing up in the Greatest Generation might have something to do with it.
When asked how she’s aged so well, Pindell-Swann points to the animating force in her life: faith.
“I’m not old; I’m young at heart,” she said. “The Lord has brought me this far.”