“I’m not old; I’m young at heart.” On 100th birthday, Parole celebrates Pearl Pindell-Swann for decades of service

On Tuesday at her house on West Street, Pindell-Swann looked like she was still dressed for one of those special occasions. She wore crisp blue slacks, black shoes and stockings and a pink cardigan with a string of pearls around her neck. An array of commendations from state leaders are spread out on her kitchen table. Balloons and a few surviving bunches of birthday flowers dot the rooms. She received so many vases, her house looked like a florist shop, Pindell-Swann said.