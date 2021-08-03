Annapolis Boat Shows head Paul Jacobs retires, replacement named

Paul Jacobs, the longtime president and general manager of the Annapolis Boat Shows is retiring, the organization announced.
Jacobs will be replaced by Sheila Jones, who has been the Annapolis Boat Shows show manager since 2013.
“It has been an honor to have been the caretaker of these iconic events for the past dozen years,” Jacobs said in a news release. “I have always considered Annapolis a magical place and the boat shows to be the best of their kind. Fifty-plus years of assembling a large temporary marina and a city of tents in three days to then make It disappear just as quickly takes incredibly detailed planning, capable supervision, and a herculean effort from a large group of dedicated workers.”
Jones said she was thrilled to be in her new role.
“Working side by side with Paul was an absolute pleasure and I look forward to continuing on the legacy of these iconic shows,” she said in the release.
The organization is coming off a difficult 2020 in which the coronavirus pandemic canceled both the spring and fall shows.
In April, in response to public health safety concerns in Annapolis, the Bay Bridge Boat Show, a four-day mega event that included powerboats and sailboats, was held on Kent Island. Daily attendance peaked over 1,000 people. Sailboat and powerboat salesman alike reported 2020 as one of the most profitable years in recent history despite the extraordinary circumstances.
In 2013, Jacobs was the principal stockholder of a five-person group that took over ownership of United States Yacht Shows Inc., the company that organizes the annual United States Sailboat Show and United States Powerboat Show in Annapolis.
Jacobs’ fellow owners, Peter Trogdon, Bob Crain, and Mary Ewenson, said they are looking forward to Jones’s leadership.
“She’s the face of the shows and has provided excellent leadership through the pandemic and the difficult cancellation of the 2020 shows,” Ewenson said in the announcement. “Naming her as general manager was the obvious choice. She’s hit the ground running, and we’re looking forward to excellent fall shows on her watch.”
The fall shows are slated to return in October. The U.S. Powerboat Show will be held on Oct. 7 to 10 and U.S. Sailboat Show is slated for Oct. 14 to 18.