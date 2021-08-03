Annapolis Boat Shows head Paul Jacobs retires, replacement named

“It has been an honor to have been the caretaker of these iconic events for the past dozen years,” Jacobs said in a news release. “I have always considered Annapolis a magical place and the boat shows to be the best of their kind. Fifty-plus years of assembling a large temporary marina and a city of tents in three days to then make It disappear just as quickly takes incredibly detailed planning, capable supervision, and a herculean effort from a large group of dedicated workers.”