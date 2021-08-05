Annapolis fines Parkside Preserve contractors $2,000 for environmental violations

Annapolis has issued four fines totaling $2,000 for environmental violations discovered at a construction site near Quiet Waters Park.
City officials were notified in late July of the violations at the protected wetlands adjacent to Parkside Preserve, also known as the Reserve at Quiet Waters, including a silt fence that was leaking sediment into nearby protected wetlands and a torn-up access path.
Alderman Rob Savidge, D-Ward 7, a sediment control expert and staunch environmental advocate, raised the issue at a July 26 City Council meeting and called on the city to stop the contractor from continuing to damage the site and fine them for any violations they found.
On July 27, city inspectors gave the contractors, Reliable Contracting Company, a July 30 deadline to fix the fence, lay down wood chips and other make other remedies.
By July 29, due to an impending rainstorm, work was “nearly completed” when Deputy City Manager for Resilience and Sustainability Jacqueline Guild visited the site, she wrote in an email. Guild has been leading the city’s response to the incident.
The fines were issued to the Anne Arundel-based contracting company that day. Three $500 fines for failure to maintain sediment and erosion control and a $500 fine for an illicit discharge where sediment left the construction site, she wrote.
Calls to the manager for the Quiet Waters project from Reliable Contracting were not returned Thursday.
The Parkside Preserve project has been in the works for a decade. Plans approved in 2015 include a residential development off Annapolis Neck Road with more than 150 new homes on 39 acres near Quiet Waters Park.
The development has faced stiff resistance from some city residents and local environmental groups who say the project would cut down too many trees that should be protected under state law. The dispute ended up in Circuit Court with a judge later dismissing a case filed by residents that claiming the city did not follow its forest conservation plan in approving the project.
In 2017, the city purchased 4.4 acres of forest on the proposed development property for $1.5 million using Project Open Space money. The land was placed in a conservation easement and was to be preserved indefinitely.
Savidge has been among the opponents of the project and was a part of a group that completed an environmental review. He has fought to protect the nearby wetlands since before he served on the City Council.
Residents who spoke out at the July 26 City Council meeting had demanded the city issue a stop-work order in addition to fines to ensure the contractor fixed the silt fence and complied with city environmental laws as quickly as possible.
Guild said the city-imposed deadline “served functionally” as a stop-work order that required the contractor to devote most of its workforce to make sure the site was in compliance.
Subsequent inspections have shown the site is now “in good order” and “all sediment and control measures are functioning properly,” Guild wrote. She noted the company was given another warning Wednesday for operating equipment on-site before 7 a.m. Moving forward, Public works inspectors will inspect the site twice a week.
In a message, Savidge said the fines are not enough. The alderman has previously accused the contracting company of causing some of the damage on purpose and explained that when silt and sediment pollute wetlands, it kills vegetation and suffocates tree roots. The city did not say whether they found Reliable’s conduct to be intentional.
“The city’s environmental enforcement practices are insufficient and negligent. The developer was given nine days to resolve something that should have been resolved in 24 hours,” Savidge said. “The city should have slapped a stop-work order right away, with daily fines per violation until things were resolved, with extra fines during/after (the) storm event.”
In another email to Savidge and other city staff, a copy of which was obtained by The Capital, Guild wrote that the wetland area next to the access road had been raked to remove sediment that had leaked through the silt fence, which has subsequently been repaired.
Additional investigation of the area needed to be done to determine if more sediment could be removed to protect the wetlands, Guild wrote, adding that the remedial efforts must be done in a way that prevents further damage.
Savidge, the chair of the council’s Environmental Matters standing committee, has promised to look for ways to strengthen the city’s enforcement.
“We have the laws in place so why weren’t they followed?” he said. “That’s the key question.”