Severn Park High senior tapped to sing ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ at Wes Moore’s inauguration

Severna Park High School senior Parijita Bastola, a stand-out on NBC's "The Voice" last fall, will sing the national anthem Wednesday at the inauguration for Wes Moore, Maryland's first black governor. (Trae Patton/NBC)

A Severna Park High School senior who reached the round of eight on the NBC singing show “The Voice” this past fall, will have the honor of delivering the national anthem Wednesday at the inauguration ceremony for incoming Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller.

Parijita Bastola, 17, shared the news Tuesday on her Instagram account.

Advertisement

“I found out that our governor Wes Moore is not only an amazing and humble human being but he’s also a hugger,” a beaming Parijita wrote to caption her posts from the ceremony’s rehearsal. In a video, Maryland’s first Black governor embraced Parijita and told her he was “so excited” to have her sing at the swearing-in ceremony.

“You have an absolute gift,” Moore told her.

Advertisement

Bira Tiwari, Parijita’s mom, said Moore and his family are “big fans” after watching the teen’s impressive run on NBC’s “The Voice.” With her rich alto conveying rivers of vicarious heartbreak, Parijita won over fans far beyond Anne Arundel County. Covers of songs by Adele, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Labrinth took Parijita all the way to the top eight. On Wednesday, she’ll deliver her rendition of Francis Scott Key’s one-hit wonder “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

The Moore-Miller Inaugural Committee shared a list of performers for the ceremony, and it appears the Lawyer’s Mall stage will be crowded with Marylanders who hail from Clarksburg to Cambridge.

“We’re proud to have featured artistic talent from across the state of Maryland throughout our slate of inauguration events,” communications manager Carter Elliott IV said.

Ensembles scheduled to appear at the swearing-in include the Bowie High School Marching Bulldogs, the Clarksburg High School Chamber Choir, the Morgan State University Choir, the Maryland National Guard Choir and Band and the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club.

Additional performers include steppers from Coach G Academy, hula dancers from Meki’s Tamure Polynesian Arts Group, Inc., percussionists from Puerto Rican cultural nonprofit Cultura Plenera and a quartet of gospel singers from Dorchester County.

Revelers with plans to get down at The People’s Ball will be treated to performances by former Dance Theatre of Harlem star Caroline Rocher Barnes and two South Asian dance ensembles from the University of Maryland: Dandiya specialists EntouRAAS and the UMD’s Bhangra Dance Group.

Musicians in the lineup include electric cellist Benjamin Gates, Baltimore trumpeter Brandon Woody, the Peabody Jazz Institute, rapper Dru Hill and two famous R&B singers who are definitely not from Maryland: Raheem DeVaughn and Maxwell.

Advertisement

D-Nice, of Club Quarantine fame, leads off the list of DJs and describes himself as a “proud friend” of the governor-elect. Local turntable artists include radio host DJ Quicksilva, Baltimorean DJ Tanz and DJ Kristin of Shiny Entertainment, in Gambrills.

All indications are that Maryland’s incoming heads of state intend to make some TikTok memories on the convention center floor.

“You all know that Wes Moore and I love to dance,” Miller wrote on Instagram. “The People’s Ball is truly going to be a special celebration of togetherness.”

Moments before Moore is sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor, he will commemorate the date with other prominent Black leaders at City Dock, where enslaved Africans once arrived on the shores of the United States. In a quiet ceremony, closed to the public, the group will discuss the story of the former port, one of five locations in Maryland where enslaved Africans first landed after the Middle Passage across the Atlantic Ocean.

French musician Frédéric Yonnet will also play “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a hymn sometimes called the Black national anthem, on the harmonica. Spoken word artist Lady Brion will recite a poem.