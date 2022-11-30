Severna Park’s Parijita Bastola advances to NBC’s ‘The Voice’ Top 8

Severna Park High School senior Parijita Bastola advances to the Top 8 on The Voice after her performance of Alessia Cara's "Scars to Your Beautiful" on Monday. "That was a masterclass in combining passion and joy," judge Blake Shelton said. Before airing Parijita's performance, NBC shared footage of the 17-year-old's classmates cheering for her back home in Severna Park. "I'm one of the only Brown kids in my high school," the Nepali-American teen said. "For them to support me fully, it just means the world." Parijita will perform in the show's live semi-final episode next Monday, Dec. 5, at 8 p.m. on NBC. (Trae Patton)

Severna Park High School senior Parijita Bastola advanced to the Top 8 on NBC’s ‘The Voice’ after her performance of Alessia Cara’s “Scars to Your Beautiful” on Monday.

“That was a masterclass in combining passion and joy,” judge Blake Shelton said. Before airing Parijita’s performance, NBC shared footage of the 17-year-old’s classmates cheering for her back home in Severna Park. “I’m one of the only brown kids in my high school,” the Nepali-American teen said. “For them to support me fully, it just means the world.”

Advertisement

She is one of three women with ties to Anne Arundel County who performed on the show this season. Sisters Lindsay and Kasey Staniszewski, who perform as a duo called The Marilynds and whose parents call Edgewater home, were cut by the judges earlier this month.

Parijita will perform in the show’s live semi-final episode next Monday, Dec. 5, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Severna Park High School senior Parijita Bastola advances to the Top 8 on The Voice after her performance of Alessia Cara's "Scars to Your Beautiful" on Monday. "That was a masterclass in combining passion and joy," judge Blake Shelton said. Before airing Parijita's performance, NBC shared footage of the 17-year-old's classmates cheering for her back home in Severna Park. "I'm one of the only Brown kids in my high school," the Nepali-American teen said. "For them to support me fully, it just means the world." Parijita will perform in the show's live semi-final episode next Monday, Dec. 5, at 8 p.m. on NBC. (Trae Patton)