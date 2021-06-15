Annapolis City Council votes down bill to eliminate city primary elections

Alderman Fred Paone, R-Ward 2, the sponsor of O-20-21 and an accompanying charter amendment, CA-2-21, sought to strip partisan requirements in city elections from the City Code, including nominations by party primary or petition and the roles of the Democratic and Republican city central committees in city elections. The charter amendment was defeated on first reader by a vote of 4-4, with one abstention by Alderman Ross Arnett, D-Ward 8. The related ordinance failed because both had to pass to move forward in the legislative process. (Joshua McKerrow/Capital Gazette)