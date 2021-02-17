Annapolis Oyster Roast and Sock Burning canceled due to COVID pandemic restrictions

The 2021 Annapolis Oyster and Sock Burning has been canceled because of pandemic restrictions.
One of the city’s more peculiar annual events hosted by the Annapolis Maritime Museum was scheduled for March 20, the spring equinox. Organizers decided to cancel the event, which typically draws 500-plus attendees because it would violate current outdoor gathering restrictions. Pandemic restrictions forced the event to cancel last year as well.
“We are deeply disappointed to cancel this long-standing, quirky tradition, and rite of spring, for a second year in a row,” said Alice Estrada, museum president and CEO, in a statement.
The sock-burning tradition dates back to March 20, 1977, the spring equinox, when Bob Turner, who worked at a boat shop in Eastport, torched his socks after work. For decades afterward, the tradition grew as Turner and others would hold a sock-burning on March 20 or the closest Saturday. The museum’s event began in 2010 after folks would use their small beach for the ceremony. Even governors like to get involved.
The museum is still planning to hold a grand opening for its new exhibits in April and resume its summer concert series in June.