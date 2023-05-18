Annapolis appeals board allows inn but not ‘social organization’ at Ogle Hall

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A former Maryland governor’s residence may be converted into an inn, but not become a U.S. Navy-related events venue, the Annapolis Board of Appeals ruled on Wednesday.

The split decision grants a special exception to a group of investors with plans to turn Ogle Hall, a nearly 300-year-old mansion on King George Street, its carriage house and an adjacent Victorian home on College Avenue into a 20-room inn with accommodations for up to 70 guests.

Advertisement

But the board unanimously denied Fair Winds Capital Investments’ request for a special exception to base a “social organization” on the property. As described by the Fair Winds founders and their local attorney, Phil Dales, members of the Ogle Hall-based club would have been allowed to hold catered events such as weddings, retirement receptions and bridal showers.

Such events are consistent with previous uses of the venue by the property’s former owners, the U.S. Naval Academy Alumni Association. In 2021, Fair Winds purchased the property for $4.65 million from the alumni association, which will soon be moving to a new 65,000-square-foot facility down the street.

Advertisement

Some neighbors felt the proposed inn and events venue would bring more cars, noise and delivery trucks to their narrow streets than the alumni association offices and its occasional event rentals.

“The core issue is that the project will fundamentally change the residential fabric of the neighborhood,” read an official Ward 1 Residents Association letter sent to residents this month. “This is a sizable commercial enterprise in the middle of an area that is primarily residential.”

Many neighbors submitted letters and emails to the board with concerns regarding the lack of parking and traffic enforcement, and four testified on Wednesday.

But for Appeals Board Chair Bob Gallagher, the overarching problem with the duo application was that while both inns and social organizations are allowed by special exceptions in the C1 residential district, Annapolis City Code only allows inns (defined as hotels with up to 20 rooms) to serve food and beverages to guests. By applying to operate both an inn and a social organization, Fair Winds appeared to undermine the spirit of regulations approved by the City Council, Gallagher said.

“I seriously doubt that the council, when it passed those rules, intended that an applicant could have events at an inn by just inventing a social organization,” the board chair said. “It’s pretty clear, from what we’ve heard today that this social organization is one that is invented purely for the purpose of allowing to have events on this combined-use property.”

On its application to the city, the organization’s name was listed as Ogle Hall Alumni Association LLC. The president was Jonathan New, a Fair Winds’ co-founder, according to a memorandum of understanding submitted to the appeals board. The investment group also supplied paperwork showing that on May 15, Fair Winds co-founder Vadim Rey incorporated a mutual benefit nonprofit called the Ogle Hall Alumni Organization in the state of Wyoming.

Board member Michael Walsh said the applicants were attempting to set up “a paper firewall” between the inn and social organization.

“And I think not a very good paper firewall,” board member Nadine Chien added. “They are trying to create a very complicated situation.”

Advertisement

Once the vote was taken, Gallagher thanked the applicants for candidly answering questions and submitting additional paperwork at the meeting, which was held open after an initial presentation on May 3.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

“For a while, it looked like you might be trying to slide one by us,” Gallagher said.

The current and former Navy officers that founded Fair Winds now have the option of moving forward with up to 20 guest rooms, divided between the three buildings.

In an interview before Wednesday’s meeting, Fair Winds co-founder Corey Chonsky said that construction would likely begin in August, after the alumni association’s lease ends. Neither he, Rey or New attended the Naval Academy, nor do they live in Maryland, but they met many alumni while serving in the armed forces. Many graduates are among Fair Winds’ real estate investors, Chonsky said. Ideally, he’d like to be ready for Navy’s 2023 football season, but the 2024 Maryland legislative session is more realistic.

“We want these spaces to continue to be an integral part of the community,” Chonsky said.

The inn must abide by 16 conditions delineated by city staffers plus additional stipulations from the appeals board. For example, the board will require Fair Winds to include the cost of valet parking in the room charges with the goal of keeping Ogle Hall guests off already crowded streets in the Colonial-era neighborhood.

Advertisement

Fair Winds must also circulate a list of the conditions to all surrounding properties, including contact numbers for city officials to call if they spot violations.

Dales said Fair Winds would likely still move forward with plans for the inn, but said, “We would be going to the drawing board to figure out what our next steps would be.”