Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A Virgina-based group of real estate investors proposed turning the first floor of Ogle Hall into a museum and the upper floors into an inn. Critics say the museum plan is a veiled attempt to create an event space, which was already rejected by the Annapolis Board of Appeals, in the Colonial-era mansion. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

If at first you don’t succeed with a social club, try, try again with a museum.

That’s the municipal approval path taken by a group of Virginia real estate investors who purchased Ogle Hall, a 1742 Annapolis mansion, from the U.S. Naval Academy Alumni Association for $4.65 million in 2021.

Advertisement

In May, the city’s Board of Appeals granted the investors a special exception to convert the upper floors of Ogle Hall, its carriage house and a neighboring Victorian home into a 20-room inn. However, the board unanimously denied a second special exception sought by Fair Winds Capital Investments to turn an outdoor courtyard and the first floor of the hall into a Navy-related “social club.”

Bob Gallagher, chair of the board, pointed out that City Code stipulates that inns (defined as hotels with up to 20 rooms) only allow serving food and beverages to guests. Adding a social club to the complex, Gallagher said at the meeting, would violate the spirit of that law.

Advertisement

Attorney Phil Dales, who represented Four Winds, was disappointed but said his clients would return to the city with a new proposal for the mansion named for Maryland governor Samuel Ogle. They did, submitting a “minor site design plan” for a combined inn and “historic home museum” over the summer, with the first floor rooms of Ogle Hall still labeled “event space.”

Neighbors and Ward 1 Alderwoman Elly Tierney fear the museum plan represents a back-door attempt to revive the event spaces plan at Ogle Hall, an event space they say their neighborhood has no parking to support, especially with the addition of an inn.

“This is a pathetic attempt at circumventing the code after a failed attempt of having an event venue,” Tierney said. “The attorney representing them should be ashamed of himself. We are smarter than this, and I cannot support this approach specifically in the Historic District.”

“I don’t think that’s warranted,” Dales said in response to those criticisms.

[ Annapolis appeals board allows inn but not ‘social organization’ at Ogle Hall ]

The Annapolis Department of Planning and Zoning is accepting written comments on the museum proposal through Friday. Historic home museums are allowed in the Historic District, so as submitted, the plan is only slated for a staff review, not a public hearing.

In a statement Wednesday, Christopher Jakubiak, the newly hired director of planning and zoning for Annapolis, indicated that the review process may extend beyond this week.

“Competent evaluation of this application indicates that it requires more than a minor site design review,” Jakubiak wrote. “We are currently working to make a determination if the use is, in essence, comparable to the use denied by the Board of Appeals.”

He declined to answer any additional questions.

Advertisement

Dales denied the accusations that his clients are seeking a semantic workaround so his clients can continue hosting events as Ogle Hall, as the alumni association occasionally did. “I don’t think there’s anything in the application or the revisions that would suggest that,” he said.

In written comments submitted to the city, Fair Winds says the museum will display, “a collection of objects including photographs, paintings, furniture and writings — both historic and newly created — as well as objects comprising the historic Ogle Hall building itself such as the Flemish bond brickwork, symmetrical street facade and jib window.”

However, other historic home museums in Annapolis, such as the Hammond-Harwood House, feature collections of art and objects related to the former residents, including enslaved people. The only objects Ogle Hall’s new owners have so far, Dales said, is furniture purchased from the alumni association.

John Schofield, director of communications for the association, said the transferred furnishings include carpets, mirrors, lamps, sofas and side tables. Some date to the 1800s, but not the Colonial era. Art and artifacts either moved with the association to its new Fluegal Alumni Center or were returned to classes or donors, as appropriate, Schofield said.

[ Real estate investment group buys historic Ogle Hall from Naval Academy Alumni Association for $4.65 million ]

Dales said his clients’ plans for a museum should be accepted regardless of whether they have a collection ready for display. The situation is analogous to building a generic restaurant space without knowing the eventual operator. “There’s nothing illegal about building on spec,” he said.

Neighbors disagree. Robyn Elliot pointed out good museums seek out accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums, an organization that several other historic homes have successfully joined. The core evaluation questions include how well a museum achieves its “stated mission and goals,” neither of which Ogle Hall’s new owners seem to have, Elliot said. What they could do, she fears, is form a nonprofit and take advantage of city regulations that allow nonprofits to receive temporary liquor licenses, and host events at the museum.

Advertisement

Dales’ written responses to questions from city planner Kim Burke include few specifics about the museum’s mission and goals. He did say that Fair Winds intends to have Ogle Hall included as a stop on more Annapolis historic home tours. “The applicant believes the inclusion of the museum area in such tours will be a welcome addition and will only deepen the richness of the historic Annapolis experience,” Dales wrote.

Burke also questioned Fair Winds’ plans for the 2,716-square-foot basement, which includes a catering kitchen and a large sports bar, used by the alumni association for game day parties.

The Morning Sun Daily Get your morning news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Dales responded that the area would be “used as storage for the museum.”

In her comments, Burke noted that if the area functions as anything other than storage, Fair Winds would need to construct additional parking spaces on site. Dales said his clients don’t want to do that.

Naval Academy alumni John Yaeger, who has lived on College Avenue since 1996, has watched Navy games in Ogle Hall’s basement and was especially skeptical that the new owners would abide by their commitment to never use the elaborate sports bar.

“There will be multiple social events,” Yaeger said. “The museum proposal is just a veiled attempt to have their social club.”

Advertisement

Yaeger only found out about the museum after spotting, around Labor Day, that the public notice sign in front of Ogle Hall had changed from “proposed inn and social club” to “proposed inn and museum.”

Yaeger said he and other neighbors received no notification from either Fair Winds or the city.

“My biggest concern is the lack of transparency and truthfulness throughout the process,” Yaeger said.