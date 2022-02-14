Annapolis City Council to consider bill eliminating off-street parking requirements for restaurants, bars

Annapolis bars and restaurants would no longer have off-street parking requirements under a bill set to be introduced to the Annapolis City Council on Monday.
Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier, D-Ward 5, is the lead sponsor of O-9-22, which, if enacted, would eliminate off-street parking requirements for restaurants, bars, taverns and delis and loosen them for lodges, clubs and meeting halls.
The bill is intended to eliminate “outdated and arbitrary” parking requirements that have contributed to bad land-use practices such as urban sprawl and eaten up valuable and finite land, Schandelmeier said.
“Parking requirements end up being bad for city finances because the value of that land isn’t being used productively,” Schandelmeier said. “It’s a dead space instead of being used for commerce so it generates less revenue overall for the communities and cities. It’s just a dead chunk of asphalt.”
Parking requirements for restaurants and bars vary based on the type of establishment. For instance, bars and taverns are required to have parking spaces equal to 30% of their capacity. Similarly, restaurants and delis in the B1 District must have spaces equal to 15% of the seating and standing capacity, and 30% for other zoning districts. Restaurants with delivery must have additional spaces to accommodate delivery vehicles.
Under Schandelmeier’s bill, all of those requirements would be eliminated, though businesses could still provide off-street parking if they want to, he said.
These changes would come with the “obvious consequence” of “additional cars using or seeking to use street, surface lot and structural garage parking,” City Manager David Jarrell wrote in a staff report on the bill.
Schandelmeier said he is strongly in favor of turning parts of the city, such as Eastport, into parking districts or implementing paid street parking more broadly.
The loosened requirements could increase the use of non-auto transportation, and improve and promote walkability, while changing how businesses use private parking lots, including providing additional outdoor dining and other “higher and better uses,” Jarrell wrote.
Some off-street parking requirements in City Code for clubs, lodges and meeting halls would remain in place but be loosened, according to Schandelmeier’s bill.
Those facilities currently must provide spaces sufficient to serve 30% of capacity, plus one space per lodging room. Schandelmeier is proposing eliminating the space-per-lodging room requirement in exchange for increasing the capacity requirement to 40%.
For noncommercial social clubs, the capacity requirement would decrease from 30% to 15%.
Schandelmeier hopes the legislation will be the first in a series of parking reforms he plans to introduce, including eliminating or reducing parking requirements for retailers, such as big-box stores. In the future, he would like to give those businesses incentives to tear up parking lots in favor of green spaces.
“We’ve set this up where we’ve required most places to provide Black Friday-grade parking that just doesn’t get used the majority of the year,” he said. “The most productive places in the city that people like to spend time in are these areas that aren’t dominated by seas of asphalt, these seas of parking spaces. It’s places like downtown or lower Eastport that are these very charming, walkable areas.”
Public hearings
Elsewhere on the agenda, the council is seeking public feedback on Mayor Gavin Buckley’s plan to install an electric ferry between City Dock and Eastport and provide additional electric transportation options throughout the city while Noah Hillman Garage is under construction.
Buckley’s ordinance, O-40-21, would amend the capital budget for fiscal year 2022, which began in July, and fiscal year 2023 to acquire an electric ferry, electric trolleys and circulator buses plus build docking and charging infrastructure at City Dock and the end of Fifth Street in Eastport. The plan is expected to cost $1.5 million with anticipated funding coming from federal, state, county and private sources, such as grants.
The Annapolis Planning Commission approved the proposal earlier this month with commission member Diane Butler recommending city staff meet with the Eastport Civic Association to address parking concerns that could arise.
With the council continuing to meet virtually during its 90-day state of emergency, those who want to submit written or live testimony should visit the city website: https://www.annapolis.gov/FormCenter/City-Clerk-14/Public-Comment-Web-Form-67.
In other business, the council will cast a final vote on an emergency resolution introduced by Alderman Rob Savidge, D-Ward 7 in response to environmental violations identified at a construction site near Quiet Waters Park.
The bill calls on the city to issue stop work orders to a developer more rapidly when such violations are identified to make sure the issues are fixed as quickly as possible.