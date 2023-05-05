Odenton man dies in single-car crash, police say

Anne Arundel Police are investigating a single-car crash Friday morning that left an Odenton man dead.

Officers responded around 2 a.m. to Waugh Chapel Road near Haymeadow Court to a report of a crash, according to a department news release.

Police say a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling along westbound Waugh Chapel Road when the vehicle, driven by Collin Anthony Acklin, 21, left the right side of the road and struck several trees. The reason for the crash is “yet to be determined,” police said.

Acklin was pronounced dead at the scene by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, police said. He was the car’s only occupant.

The crash is under investigation by the police department’s Traffic Safety Section.