Man killed Thursday in Obery Court shooting, Annapolis Police say

A man died after being shot in the head Thursday evening on Obery Court in Annapolis, the city’s police department said.

Officers were dispatched to a shooting on the 100 block of Obery Court at about 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, according to a news release from Annapolis Police. When they arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was declared dead at the scene, police spokesperson Shepard Bennett said. He was to be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Police have not identified a suspect and are continuing to investigate the shooting. Those with information are asked to call detectives at 410-260-3439, or anonymously leave a tip by contacting Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.