Crofton golf tournament will honor Anne Arundel Community College lacrosse player Nick Barton killed in boat crash

Marie Barton touches a number 12 painted on the lacrosse field at Anne Arundel Community College during a ceremony retiring her son Nick Barton’s jersey number prior to AACC’s lacrosse game against Army at AACC on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Nick Barton, 21, of Crofton died in a boating accident on West River last year. (John Gillis/for Capital Gazette)

A year ago Sunday, Nick Barton, an Anne Arundel Community College lacrosse player, was killed after a boat cruising on the West River crashed into a channel piling, throwing Barton and five others into the water.

Five people resurfaced, but Barton, a 21-year-old Crofton resident, did not. His body was later found in the water.

Instead of just grieving the loss of her youngest child, Marie Barton, a customer service representative for Southwest Airlines, started the Nicholas Barton Memorial Foundation. With help from her community, the foundation is set to host the first Live Like Nick golf tournament at the Crofton Country Club Monday. Money raised at the tournament will be used to help young people pay for youth sports and raise awareness about boating safety.

“We’ve had such wonderful support for everything, from the money Jack [McCarthy], his friend, made by starting a GoFundMe to establish a scholarship at Anne Arundel Community College, to selling out this golf tournament, to having a meeting with state officials coming up soon to hopefully get updated legislation involving safe boating,” Marie Barton said.

The golf tournament is scheduled for 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., and Barton assures there will be plenty of food and drinks, music and competition for everyone who attends. The event has garnered the support of 144 golfers who paid $175 each to play, along with several sponsors from around the area, including Ledo Pizza, Wegman’s and Katcef Brothers, supplying food and beverages throughout the day.

While Barton has been leading the effort to organize the tournament, she says it wasn’t her, but Nick’s friends who thought it would be a great time and a good way to celebrate Nick’s life.

“Nick didn’t have any enemies, and in fact several of his friends still come over to the house just to visit our family and hang out,” Barton said. “It was [they] who suggested we have a golf tournament, and it seems to be a great idea since we sold out without advertising. ....”

She says they don’t know exactly how much has been raised yet but hopes the proceeds will exceed $20,000. The money will help fund their youth sports initiatives.

Nick’s memory will live on thanks to the nonprofit his mother has started and thanks to Anne Arundel County Community College, which in February officially retired his No. 12 lacrosse jersey.

During the golf tournament, all players will get a chance to win $5,000 if they get a hole-in-one on the 12th hole. Just one more way to celebrate Nick’s life.

“His grandfather passed down some golf clubs to Nick a while back that he use to use,” Barton said. “Those clubs have been given to my other son who will play with them in the tournament. Just another way to honor him.”

Barton says staying busy with work and organizing has been helpful as the one-year anniversary of Nick’s death approaches and the legal proceedings around the crash are set to get underway.

Shayne Kenneth Smith, 21, of Churchton, the driver of the boat that crashed last year, is set to appear at a motion hearing Thursday. A jury trial is scheduled July 11.

Smith faces a maximum punishment of 26 years in prison after being charged with negligent manslaughter, criminally negligent manslaughter and homicide by vehicle as well as other negligence and impairment charges.

Those looking to contribute to Barton’s foundation can visit livelikenickbarton.org/ to learn more.