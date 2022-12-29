Annapolis postpones New Year’s Eve fireworks to Jan. 1

The City of Annapolis has rescheduled its annual New Year's Eve fireworks show over Spa Creek for Sunday, Jan. 1 at 5:30 p.m. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

With rain in the forecast to ring in 2023, the city of Annapolis is postponing its annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display until 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Advertisement

In Annapolis, rain is likely Saturday night, while New Year’s Day will be mostly sunny with a high of 58 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

A series of concerts and free performances slated for City Dock on New Year’s Eve have been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Advertisement

In a news release issued Wednesday, the city sent out several reminders for revelers who planned to brave the rain Saturday night or attend the rescheduled fireworks display on Sunday: