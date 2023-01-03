Anne Arundel’s first baby of 2023 is a New Year’s family tradition, delivered right on time

Becca McNally and her husband James welcomes baby Reese Davenport McNally at 12:01 a.m. on New Year's Day, Becca's birthday. Reese was the first baby born in 2023 at Luminis Health Anne Arundel County Medical Center. (courtesy the McNally Family)

As soon as Annapolis resident Becca McNally learned her second child was due on Jan. 6, she and her husband James began joking with each other, “What if the baby comes five days early?”

Because if he or she did, mother and baby would share a birthday.

Sure enough, the contractions kicked in around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, and by the time Becca’s mom arrived to watch their toddler and they made it to the Luminis Health Anne Arundel County Medical Center, she was feeling pressure every four minutes. “It all happened pretty fast,” Becca said, and at 12:01 a.m., Reese Davenport McNally was born, entering the world just after the ball dropped on the delivery suite TV.

She’s the first baby born in Anne Arundel County in 2023 and will share her mom’s birthday.

“The nurses were all wearing ‘Happy New Year tiaras,” McNally said, resting at home two days later, with “Daniel Tiger” playing in the background for her two-year-old daughter Quinn. “It was so surreal, and so celebratory.”

The McNally family moved to Annapolis over the summer, a homecoming of sorts for Becca, who grew up in Easton. She serves as director of development for the New Jersey environmental nonprofit Raritan Headwaters, and had the flexibility to work remotely after the pandemic. Her husband was able to transfer his job with The Hartford to Washington, clearing the way for them to move to Maryland and be closer to Becca’s family.

As if Reese’s arrival on her mom’s holiday birthday wasn’t auspicious enough, her early entrance also meant she could celebrate her grandfather’s notable retirement from public service.

“It’s a coincidence that you couldn’t dream up, or write in a screenplay,” said Scott G. Patterson, Becca’s dad.

Patterson stepped down on Tuesday, his 77th birthday, after serving as the Talbot County state’s attorney for 37 years. He was in Annapolis on Monday for a ceremony and to welcome his 6-pound, 10-ounce granddaughter when she came home from the hospital. Tuesday he was back in Easton to witness the swearing-in ceremony for his successor, Joseph Coale. With 37 years to his credit, plus another 11 as an assistant in other counties, Patterson retires as Maryland’s longest-serving state’s attorney.

“It was time,” he said. “I’ve been prosecuting cases since 1972.”

Despite his own milestones, Patterson protested that this week should be all about the moms and the babies, “The moms do all the work,” he said.

Patterson knows elected officials sometimes employ the phrase, “spend more time with their families” euphemistically, but in his case, “It’s certainly true,” he said. His wife Robin Davenport is still working as executive director of CASA of Midshore, the nonprofit that provides court-appointed special advocates for children in the court system, so travel isn’t in the cards. Instead, he plans to pursue hobbies he hasn’t had time for in recent years: Woodworking, photography and learning the bass guitar. “And I’ve got all these grandchildren to play with,” Patterson said.

Little Reese is grandchild number six.

Becca recalled that growing up, she embraced the confluence of New Year’s Day, her birthday and her father’s birthday. “Whenever someone would tell me, ‘Happy birthday,’ I’d say, ‘Happy New Year,’” she said. There are plenty of other positives too, which she hopes Reese will grow up to enjoy.

“She’ll never have to work or go to school on her birthday,” Becca said. “There are some perks.”