Annapolis may allow outdoor dining after COVID-19 emergency order ends; new planning director appointed

An outdoor dining recovery zone at Market Space in Annapolis. A new resolution introduced by the Annapolis City Council on Monday could let restaurant owners continue to use private lots and parking spaces as outdoor dining areas when the city’s COVID-19 state of emergency ends next month. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

A new resolution introduced by the Annapolis City Council on Monday would let restaurant owners continue to use private lots and parking spaces as outdoor dining areas when the city’s COVID-19 state of emergency ends next month.

The resolution put forth by Ward 8 Democrat Ross Arnett would temporarily extend outdoor dining within the areas formerly known as recovery zones for 12 months after the bill is passed. The year-long pilot program would serve as a bridge from when the emergency order ends April 11 to when more permanent legislation could be enacted.

“I want to go back to the original recovery zone rules and do an evaluation of what worked and what didn’t work,” Arnett said. “And I’m assuming that it will eventually lead to legislation that is specific to outdoor dining.”

The resolution will be up for a final vote at the council’s next meeting in two weeks.

The bill also directs City Manager David Jarrell “to initiate a Parking Lot Usage Pilot Program to study the impact of outdoor dining and the loss of restaurant parking” in those areas. Jarrell would then prepare and deliver a report to the council about the effects of the policy, according to the bill. Outdoor dining areas would still be subject to city permitting requirements.

The study would reveal important information about the city’s parking landscape as it continues to change over the coming months, Arnett said.

Noah Hillman Garage is set to be demolished in late April, eliminating hundreds of city parking spots. Meanwhile, the Eastport business and civic associations are studying parking in Ward 8 and are considering implementing paid parking zones, Arnett said.

Arnett’s resolution also specifies that the implementation of another parking-related bill, O-9-22, would be delayed until the pilot study is complete. The ordinance, sponsored by Alderman Brooks Schandelmeier, a Democrat from Ward 5, would eliminate off-street parking requirements for restaurants, bars, taverns and delis and loosen them for lodges, clubs and meeting halls.

Schandelmeier’s bill is currently under deliberation by the council standing committees. The Annapolis Planning Commission held a work session on the bill on March 10.

When the coronavirus pandemic struck in March 2020, the city established recovery zones in the Historic District, Eastport and other districts to allow restaurants and retailers to operate outside and help ease the burden of indoor capacity restrictions.

The zones were shut down in November when the city’s initial state of emergency order expired. Mayor Gavin Buckley then issued a new emergency order in December as the number of COVID-19 infections began to rise again. The council agreed to a 90-day extension of the order in January.

New planning and zoning director

After a nationwide search, the council unanimously appointed Michael La Place as the newplanning and zoning director.

La Place, who has served as the planning director of Princeton, New Jersey, since January 2019, has decades of planning experience in New Jersey, Vermont and Maryland.

Councilmembers, many of whom met with La Place before his appointment, universally praised his selection.

“What struck me most of all was that there was hardly anything that we talked about that he didn’t have some experience with,” said Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell-Charles, D-Ward 3. “To me that was a clear sign of a person who’s had a wide breadth of experience and educational background, which should bode our city extraordinarily well.

This will be La Place’s second stint working in city government in Maryland. He was the long-range planning director for the city of Gaithersburg from January 1996 to August 1997.

“I feel very fortunate to have been considered for such an important job in such a significant community,” he said.

From 2005 to 2007, La Place was planning director for Burlington, Vermont, before moving to the same role in Passaic County, New Jersey for 12 years.

He worked for four years, from 2000 to 2004, as community development director for Plainsboro, New Jersey.

La Place earned a bachelor’s in architecture from George Washington University in 1985 and returned to the university to obtain a master of urban and regional planning in 1989. His first job in city planning was as an assistant planner for the Township of Montclair, New Jersey, from 1990 to 1995.

The council also praised the job Interim Director Michael Mallinoff did in four months on the job. Mallinoff had been in the role since November when longtime Director Sally Nash left for a job in Baltimore County after working for the city for more than 15 years.

“He has done a phenomenal job in the city for many many years,” Ward 4 Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson said of Mallinoff, who previously served as the first city manager of Annapolis. “I hope he doesn’t go far.”

Other business

The council approved a bill stating the city’s desire to prioritize all redevelopment projects related to public housing in the city.

A bill moving up the hours during which peddlers, hawkers and itinerant merchants can operate from 8 a.m. to 6 a.m also received final approval. The change will allow coffee and other early morning and breakfast vendors to operate.

The council will return to in-person meetings on April 11. That meeting is expected to have a busy agenda with Mayor Gavin Buckley delivering his fifth State of the City and later introducing his proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year.