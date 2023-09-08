Developer of Athens Annapolis prepares for October hearing in one lawsuit, while another suit is dropped

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Update photos of the Athens development on Aris T. Allen Blvd., August 16, 2023, view from Wye Island Court, off of Yawl Road. Aris T. Allen Blvd is at top of photo. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Capital Gazette)

Carl Corse, chair of the Annapolis Building Board of Appeals, has dropped a lawsuit against the developer of Athens Annapolis, a stalled “luxury town home” community.

In an Aug. 28 court document, Corse said he was moving to have the case dismissed after receiving payment for services provided by Near Shore Engineering, his Annapolis-based firm. Corse and Nelson Epega, CEO of Bando Investment Group, had been scheduled to appear in Anne Arundel County District Court on Sept. 26 to settle a dispute over $4,800 in unpaid engineering fees.

Corse performed the work in November at another Bando Investment Group project in Bowie, and was not paid despite invoicing twice, according to court documents.

Another local contractor, however, is moving forward with a lawsuit seeking payment on more than $150,000 in unpaid bills and asking a judge to place lien on the 18-acre Athens Annapolis property, on Aris T. Allen Boulevard near the intersection with Chinquapin Round Road.

Judge Alison L. Astil reviewed the Aug. 17 filing and found “good cause” for the suit brought by Gambrills-based Reliable Contracting. In a Sept. 1 order, she scheduled a “show cause” hearing for Oct. 20 in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court. But the lien could be issued even sooner if Bando does not file a written response. Astil requested that response within 15 days of Bando being served with the court order: Oct. 1 at the latest.

If Bando fails to respond in a timely manner, the show cause hearing will be waived and “the court may enter an order establishing the lien,” Astil wrote.

The concept of a mechanic’s lien dates to the colonial era, but the judicial procedures for establishing them in Maryland are unique, said Brian Jablon, a Severna Park attorney who has not been involved with the Bando lawsuits. Instead, a judge reviews the evidence provided by the party who has not been paid. Within 45 days, the defendant must then come to court and “show cause” as to why the lien should not be imposed.

“It’s not like a criminal case,” Jablon said. “There’s no principle of innocent until proven guilty.”

If a mechanic’s lien is imposed, banks holding any loans tied to Athens Annapolis would be notified, Jablon said. The lien would also be attached to the deeds, making the properties difficult to sell.

At a subsequent trial, an unpaid contractor could receive a payout from bond insurance or be awarded the property in question.

According to Reliable’s lawsuit, work on Athens Annapolis largely stopped in February, and the company was never paid for its excavation work. Grading got underway in June 2022, but for the past six months, the site has languished as a field of gravel, weeds and mud. Due to sediment and runoff concerns, the city has sent inspectors to the property at least once a week, for a total of nearly 100 inspections in the past year.

The same week Reliable sued Bando, the company posted a “webinar” on YouTube asking viewers to “invest” at least $25,000 in Bando’s building projects through an investment venture called the Million Marathon Fund. Epega and two Bando colleagues said the money would be used to complete the Athens as well as three homes in Pikesville, its 21-home Prince George’s County project, Soleil at Bowie, and that even those who invest the minimum amount will potentially receive a 29% internal rate of return.

Bando’s 21st-century telethon-like solicitations are part of a national “real estate crowdfunding” trend that some experts worry is bad for America’s housing market. They may also run afoul of consumer protection laws. Grant Cardone, a “financial influencer” with 4.5 million Instagram followers and a large portfolio of rental properties, is facing a class-action lawsuit for allegedly misleading investors.

“Whether Cardone has been cynically leveraging his followers is up to a court to decide,” investigative reporter Josh Gabert-Doyon wrote last month in The New Republic magazine. “But the image Grant Cardone has fostered through his real estate ventures is as much about what it’s like to be an eccentric internet celebrity as it is about America’s unwieldy and ever-precarious property market — and the potential toxic admixture of the two.”

Epega has attended Cardone’s “10X America” conventions and posted a photo of himself and Cardone on Instagram with the caption, “Original American Gangsters.”

In an interview Thursday, Epega that he will not be filing a response to Astil’s court order because he believes Reliable’s lawsuit against his company will be dismissed. He also said he expects the City of Annapolis to issue building permits for the Athens “within weeks.”

“We’re going to go vertical,” Epega said.