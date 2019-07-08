Retired Navy sailor, woman from Baltimore plead guilty to stealing $60K from Annapolis Navy Exchange

A retired Navy sailor and a woman from Baltimore pleaded guilty this spring in federal court to stealing more than $60,000 in electronics and other items from the Navy Exchange Store in Annapolis.
Gregory Dwayne Custer, 52, of Brooklyn, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Baltimore to one count each theft of government property and aiding and abetting the theft of government property, according to court records.
Donna Marie Sieglein, 37, also of Brooklyn, pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of theft of government property, court records detail.
Sieglein’s attorney, David Solomon, declined to comment. Custer’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment.
According to plea agreements with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Custer and Sieglein between Aug. 10, and Nov. 1, 2018, visited the Navy Exchange at the Annapolis Navy station and stole electronics with a combined value of $62,111.
The two stole Apple laptops, iPads and video game consoles owned by the Navy, according to the plea agreements filed in court records.
Only active or retired Navy members, such as Custer, their dependents or other specified military personnel and their immediate families are permitted to shop at Navy Exchange stores. Local commands have some discretion to allow guests in the stores, however, guests are not authorized to make purchases, according to the Exchange’s website.
Navy police arrested Custer and Sieglein Nov. 1, after officers found two Apple computers and a summer sausage in Sieglein’s bag, according to the plea agreements. None of the items had been paid for.
Authorities reviewed months of surveillance footage, which captured on Sieglein in the electronics department on numerous occasions shoveling merchandise into a bag she was carrying, the agreement details.
“During these instances,” federal prosecutors wrote, “(Custer) stood by looking out for (Naval Exchange) personnel or engaged in conversation with (Naval Exchange) personnel to distract them from Sieglein’s thefts.”
Sometimes, the plea explained, Custer picked out items, handed them to Sieglein for her to stow away in her bag. The pair made low-value purchases each time they visited the store to avoid suspicion of theft, the plea details.
Custer made the purchases by showing his military identification card at checkout, the plea details.
Investigators seized a cell phone from Sieglein and retrieved text messages as well as pictures of pristinely packaged electronics, the price tags still attached, according to the plea.
In one message Sieglein invited another person to join her at the store, saying they’d “make at least $1,000. We would also be able to get any (Michael Kors) purse you want. It’s super easy and safe,” she wrote the person, according to the plea.
In interviews with investigators, Custer denied knowing anything about Sieglein’s thefts, the pleas detail, despite authorities confirming he drove her to the store and accompanied her inside.
Sieglein and Custer are slated to be sentenced on Aug. 6 and 7. Each faces a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment, three years supervised release and a $250,000 fine.