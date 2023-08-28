Naval Academy interim superintendent ‘takes reins’ in Annapolis

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Nearly two months after his name was first reported as interim superintendent of the United States Naval Academy, the Annapolis institution confirmed that Rear Adm. Fred Kacher will serve as its temporary leader.

Kacher replaces Vice Adm. Sean Buck, who completed his tenure as 63rd superintendent of the Naval Academy by presiding over Saturday’s 42-3 football loss to Notre Dame.

The academy issued a news release Monday stating Kacher, who graduated in 1990, “has taken the reins as acting superintendent of the United States Naval Academy.”

Although a retirement party for Buck was held on July 7, he will officially exit the military on Sept. 1, academy spokesperson Cmr. Ashley Hockycko said. There will be no official change-of-command ceremony. Kacher was introduced to the midshipmen on Friday, when Buck bid farewell with “invaluable words of wisdom,” according to the academy’s Instagram feed.

The transition comes as both Buck’s future and the Naval Academy’s permanent superintendent are caught up in parallel political dramas. In April, the secretary of the Navy nominated Rear Adm. Yvette Davids to take the helm in Annapolis, becoming the service academy’s first female leader. Her appointment, however, and that of more than 300 other high-ranking military officials, has been held up in Congress by Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville.

The former Auburn football coach says he is blocking the appointments to protest a Biden administration policy, issued last year, that makes it easier for military personnel to travel when they or a close family member seeks reproductive care, including abortions, which can only be performed by military physicians under very rare circumstances.

A Tuberville aide, who has since resigned, came up with the scheme to block military appointments when there were about 200 names awaiting confirmation, The Washington Post reported in May.

High-level military appointments are typically approved en masse by voice vote, one of few bipartisan traditions left in the Senate. While any individual senator can block a vote, the majority party can usually employ parliamentary maneuvers to override the objection. The only way around Tuberville’s one-man blockade of military appointments, however, is to hold individual hearings on each appointment, a process that would take months. And so the list of military positions and installations with acting leaders continues to grow.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has called Tuberville’s blockade “a clear risk to U.S. military readiness.” Even Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell has said he disagrees with the tactical maneuver.

Kacher was slated to leave a post at the Pentagon and become commander of the Navy’s Seventh Fleet, a job that would take him to Japan. The academy’s temporary leader will commute to Annapolis while both he, Davids and hundreds of others await a resolution to the Senate stalemate.

“I could not be more grateful for this opportunity to lead the Naval Academy in the interim,” Kacher said in a statement. “Every member of our team is deeply dedicated to the mission, and I look forward to working with every teammate here as we develop the Brigade into our nation’s next generation of Navy and Marine Corps leaders.”

Davids, for her part, took on two temporary appointments as of Aug. 18: Acting commander of Naval Surfaces Forces and Acting Commander of Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet.

Earlier in her career, Davids became the first woman of Hispanic descent to command a Navy warship when she took the helm of the USS Curts, leading the guided missile frigate through the Western Pacific and Arabian Gulf in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. When her Naval Academy appointment was announced in April, fellow graduates from the Class of ‘89 hailed her an outstanding but overdue choice to serve as the academy’s first female leader.

Davids and her husband, Rear Adm. Keith Davids, are the only dual-admiral couple in the U.S. Navy. They have twin sons.

Buck graduated from Annapolis six years before Davids. His final months at the academy were marred by surprise opposition to his potential next job: In earlier July, the admiral was named one of three finalists to become president of Florida Atlantic University.

Christopher Rufo, a conservative pundit appointed to another Florida college board by Gov. Ron DeSantis launched a social media campaign to destroy Buck’s credibility as a finalist, calling him a “woke” leader who pushed diversity, equity and inclusion policies at the Naval Academy. Days before the finalists were to visit Florida International, DeSantis’s chancellor for the state university system put the whole process on pause, citing “anomalies” in the search process.

Faculty at Florida Atlantic and members of the search committee have defended Buck and the two other finalists as well-qualified, and decried apparent political interference in the process.

Buck, a registered Republican and Florida resident, denied that the Naval Academy has ever been “woke.”

“It has been an absolute honor to have returned to Annapolis following 36 years operating in the Fleet,” the retiring admiral said in a statement. “I am so grateful for the opportunity I’ve had to work with our incredible faculty, staff, coaches, and midshipmen these past four years.”