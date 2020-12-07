USS Maryland bell on State House lawn in Annapolis has ties to Pearl Harbor

The bell of the USS Maryland has sat in Annapolis for nearly 60 years, the last piece of a ship sold for scrap metal.
But the bell, and the ship on which it sailed, spent much of the second World War across the country. It was one of the ships docked at Pearl Harbor during the attack 79 years ago today.
The Maryland, also called “Fighting Mary,” was an old ship by the time of the Pearl Harbor attack, said Capt. Chris Hemler, an instructor at the Naval Academy. The Colorado-class ship was commissioned in1921.
The ship had been in Pearl Harbor for about a year before the attacks, Hemler said, a sign that the United States was preparing for war in the Pacific. It lay next to the USS Oklahoma, which likely protected it from getting more damage. The ship was hit by two aerial bombs, Hemler said, which took the lives of two sailors and two officers.
While the ship was on battleship row during Pearl Harbor, it is more known for its contribution in battles in other areas of the Pacific.
“But what’s fascinating to me as a historian is this battleship just continues to pop up throughout the war,” Hemler said.
The ship was part of the American offensive action in the Gilbert Islands in 1943. This included the Battle of Tarawa, “which is a notable battle for the Marine Corps and its brand of amphibious warfare in the Pacific,” Hemler said.
“And so for the Maryland to be there in the Gilbert islands in November of 1943 is kind of a moment of resurrection, I would argue, for the U.S. Navy,” he said.
Then it was in the Marshall Islands in 1944, as well as the Battle of Saipan the same year. The ship was also seen in the Philippines in 1944. That year, the ship also took fire from a Japanese Kamikaze.
The ship was repaired, and the next year, she was at the Battle of Okinawa, Hemler said.
“It’s kind of like the omnipresent warship of the Pacific almost,” Hemler said.
The USS Maryland was a large ship, Hemler said, and while the ships that were designed after it were just as big, if not bigger, the Maryland held her own. It had 16-inch guns, which meant the diameter of the gun barrels were 16-inches.
The guns’ size became a problem during the Battle of Tarawa, Hemler said. The blast effect from the guns knocked out its radio communications, he said. It took most of the day to repair it.
Because of the radio communications on the Maryland, its bell was probably not used as much. It would have been used to signal to the crew, and likely was used during the ship’s earlier years, Hemler said.
Latest Annapolis
“But for a ship commissioned in 1921, it’s kind of a cultural artifact of an older Navy,” he said.