Annapolis resident hosts charity golf tournament in Pasadena to raise funding for multiple sclerosis research

For over a decade, Sam Greenberg has sought a cure for multiple sclerosis, a disease that afflicted his grandmother before her death.

This weekend, Greenberg, an Annapolis resident, will continue that mission with the third annual charity golf tournament at Compass Point Golf Course in Pasadena hosted by his nonprofit Mission Stadiums for Multiple Sclerosis, or MS4MS, and Johns Hopkins Hospital.

While the mission began in major league baseball stadiums — Greenberg would stage events at ballparks around the country to raise awareness of MS — MS4MS has come a long way from its birth in Sam Greenberg’s apartment back in 2011.

“I knew I wanted to help others who suffered from MS like my grandmother, and I knew I also had a bucket list idea to see all 30 major league stadiums so I figured why not combine the two things,” Greenberg said.

Mission Stadiums for Multiple Sclerosis, which has been an official 501(c) (3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization since 2012, started as a way to honor his grandmother, Lois, who passed away in 1986, years before Greenberg was born.

“Sadly, I’ve had a few other members in my family be diagnosed with MS,” he said. “Also I’ve met hundreds more with this work and so I’ve only become more passionate and motivated to help more people who are being impacted.”

Multiple sclerosis, or MS, is a chronic autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system, causing a range of symptoms such as fatigue, mobility issues and cognitive impairment. About 2.5 million people suffer from the disease.

The golf tournament begins at 9 a.m..

Funds raised from the event will support Johns Hopkins MS Research Center and individuals affected by the disease.

Dr. Ellen Mowry, professor of Neurology and Epidemiology and co-director of Multiple Sclerosis Precision Medicine Center of Excellence, will attend to provide an update on the latest research to find a cure for MS.

Greenberg said all golf participants will wear orange hats that were made by one of the tournament’s main sponsors, the pharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Orange is often associated with multiple sclerosis, the official color of the MS awareness ribbon. The vibrant hue symbolizes hope and unity within the MS community, raising awareness and support for those affected by the disease.

“In previous years we’ve had orange polos so I’m sure people will be wearing those, too,” Greenberg said. “Just orange everywhere in order to raise awareness. Additionally there will be a handful of people out supporting who are actually battling MS so it will be great to show support to them too.”

This event will likely net the organization over $10,000 toward research, Greenberg said. Another golf tournament in New Jersey has brought in more than $40,000. For more information about the nonprofit, visit ms4ms.org.

Greenberg says the organization currently has 16 people on staff along with 10 board members overseeing the group’s operations.

“We’re always looking for local volunteers for events whether it be in person or virtual,” Greenberg said. “So, these events are great opportunities to make those types of connections and to share our mission with the community.”